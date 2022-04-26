PM Update: Showers end this evening, and it’s much cooler Wednesday

Placeholder while article actions load

* Severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Maryland until 8 p.m. | Freeze watch Wednesday night for western Loudoun, northwestern Montgomery and counties north or west * Temperatures made the upper 60s and low 70s today despite mostly cloudy conditions. Rain showers that began across the area this afternoon will continue into the evening. They’re out ahead of yet another cold front. It feels as though we’ve had them nonstop this spring. That cold front will bring decidedly cooler weather starting tomorrow.

Through tonight: Showers will tend to wind down within an hour or two of sunset, from west to east. Some rumbles are possible, especially over southern Maryland, where a thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m.; generally, we expect the most intense storms to concentrate farther south, closer to Richmond and Virginia’s Northern Neck. After that, it will be partly to mostly clear overnight. Lows should range from about 42 to 49 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts nearer 20 mph or 25 mph.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, probably sunniest early in the day and some cloud increase over time, thanks to very cold air aloft. Highs should be mainly in the mid-50s to near 60 degrees.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 603.51 grains per cubic meter of air.

Winter refuses to give up: Another freeze watch is in effect for Wednesday night in the far west and northwest suburbs, where temperatures are expected to fall near freezing. Washington may even make the 30s in the city center.

The District’s average final date with lows in the 30s is April 12. Out west at Dulles International Airport, similar to many western suburbs, the average final freeze is April 19. As recently as 2018, the final freeze at Dulles was April 30. Back in 2013, it hit 32 degrees there on May 14!

As can be seen in the map below, the climatological median date of the last freeze has been passed across most or all of the area at this point.

