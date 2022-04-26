D.C.-area forecast: Mild with showers today before considerable cooling midweek

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 5/10: We make another run for quick afternoon sun before a cold front spoils the fun. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 67 to 73.

Tonight: Clearing, cooler. Lows: 40 to 48.

Tomorrow: Sunny, brisk. Highs: 58 to 62. Forecast in detail We’ve got one more shot today to make a run at 70 before a cool front has us veering into another chillier-than-normal period starting tonight and lasting through the workweek. At least there is sunshine each day. Closer to normal temperatures return over the weekend with some showers possible by Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog and then scattered afternoon showers. Partial sunshine is possible this afternoon to allow highs to briefly reach around 70 degrees (best chance is after lunchtime). Rainfall totals should be fairly light with most places seeing a tenth of an inch or less. Light winds in the morning shift in the afternoon to come from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Clearing skies and turning cooler with lows in the 40s. Winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph offer an even cooler, brisk feel to the air. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s a very cool late April day with pesky winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. Despite sunshine, highs only reach the upper 50s to maybe low 60s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal. The combination of dry air and gusty breezes means pollen should be very airborne. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and colder with lows ranging through the 30s. Wind speeds in the 5- to 15-mph range should reduce significant frost concerns in our colder suburbs. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday is another cooler-than-normal day. Even with sunny skies, highs only reach the low 60s as cool breezes continue. Thursday night should be clear and again cold with lows in the 30s to around 40. Pockets of frost will be possible in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium

Friday features mostly sunny skies with temperatures rising into the mid-60s. Friday night should see a few clouds but continues to be cool with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend should start on a nicer note with a mostly sunny Saturday as high temperatures finally return to about 70 degrees, which is more typical for this time of year. Partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Sunday starts on the sunny side, but then edges partly cloudy by the afternoon and evening as shower chances emerge. Highs manage to reach the low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

