D.C.-area forecast: Bright, breezy and cool through tomorrow

* Freeze watch Wednesday night for western Loudoun, northwestern Montgomery and counties north or west * Today’s daily digit Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: Not a terrible day with plenty of sun. But it’s a struggle to reach 60 degrees, and a gusty breeze adds a bit of a chill.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy. Highs: Upper 50s to near 60.

Tonight: Clear skies, breezy and chilly. Lows: 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, still rather breezy. Highs: Near 60.

Forecast in detail

We’re back to cooler weather today and tomorrow with plenty of sunshine but a gusty breeze. We’ll keep the sun and lose the wind Friday and Saturday with a warming trend as well. Our next chance of rain, and for now it’s just the chance of a few showers, doesn’t come until Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): The cooler air is noticeable this morning as temperatures start out in the 40s. Skies are mostly to partly sunny through the day, but any warmth from the late-April sun is countered by winds gusting from the northwest around 30-35 mph. That makes below-average afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60 feel several degrees cooler than that. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds become less gusty during the evening, but remain rather breezy through the overnight. Lows drop back to the chilly 30s under clear skies. We could even drop to near freezing in our outlying north and west suburbs. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Temperatures remain on the cool side, but mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 aren’t bad. A steady breeze continues to add a bit of a wind chill, but it’s not quite as windy as today, with gusts from the northwest around 25-30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The wind finally dies down as we get into the evening. Otherwise we’re mostly clear and chilly again with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday and Saturday are looking like a pair of pleasantly mild days with partly to mostly sunny skies and light winds. Friday highs should get to the mid-60s, followed by Friday night lows in the 40s, and then Saturday highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Saturday night lows fall back to the 40s again. Confidence: Medium

Sunday could see increasing clouds, but should still be at least partly sunny. Highs aim for near 70 with the chance of a few afternoon or evening showers. Confidence: Low-Medium

