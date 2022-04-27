PM Update: Midwinter chill tonight, with record lows possible north and west

Placeholder while article actions load

* Freeze warning Wednesday night for western Loudoun, northwestern Montgomery and counties north or west | Freeze watch Thursday night for the same areas * It was a struggle for temperatures today. They made the upper 50s to lower 60s, but plentiful clouds and a gusty wind ensured it felt nothing of the sort. Tonight will be legitimately cold, as temperatures fall to near- and below freezing well north and west of the D.C. Even in places above freezing, it’s generally not far, and it will certainly feel like it. Is it really late April?

Through Tonight: Skies will clear with sunset. It will stay mainly clear overnight. Temperatures will range across the 30s for lows, from near-30 in the coldest spots to the upper 30s downtown. Gusty winds will a bit less intense, but they will keep wind chills in the 20s most of the night. They will be out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It should be sunnier than today and, perhaps, mainly sunny. A meandering storm to our northeast could still promote occasional cloudiness, though. And if anything, winds may be a touch stronger than what we saw today. They will be out of the northwest around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts near 40 mph possible.

Pollen update: Even with the arrival of cooler temperatures and some rain, tree pollen is high, at 764.22 grains per cubic meter of air.

Brrr: A number of record lows are possible tomorrow morning. Most of them will be well to our north and west, with spots in Pennsylvania and the Great Lakes region falling into the teens and 20s. Some local spots could get there, as well.

In Baltimore, the record low is 33, and the forecast is 35. At Dulles, the record is 32, and the forecast is 33. D.C.'s record of 33, set in 1898, seems pretty safe.

