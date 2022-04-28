The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
PM Update: Another cold night ahead of some warming on Friday

Freeze warnings are up for parts of the D.C. area tonight

By Ian Livingston
Today at 5:15 p.m. EDT
The Grant Memorial at the U.S. Capitol. (angela n./Flickr)
* Freeze warning tonight for Fauquier, Loudoun, northwest Montgomery and Howard counties and locations to the north and west *

It was a chilly start, middle and end today. The sun helped, but the wind ensured there was only so warm we were going to feel. Highs near 60 are some 10 to 15 degrees below normal for the date. Winds kept wind chills in the 40s much of the day after dipping into the 20s and 30s Wednesday night. We’ve got another freeze risk tonight to the north and west before some warmer air starts to arrive Friday.

Through tonight: Skies will stay mostly clear as winds diminish. It will be calm overnight. Some patchy frost will be possible locally, with the main freeze risk in farther northern and western suburbs. Lows will range from near freezing to near 40.

Tomorrow (Friday): It will be quite a bit nicer, thanks to lighter winds alone. Skies will be mainly clear and high temperatures warmer. We should reach the mid-60s in most spots.

Another cold night: We managed to stay a little warmer than anticipated in many spots last night. Lighter winds tonight should help some areas tonight. Record lows of 33 at Baltimore and 32 at Dulles should be safe, although readings could come close.

