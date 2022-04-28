D.C.-area forecast: Cool breezes but plenty of sun today, then turning milder

Placeholder while article actions load

* Freeze watch tonight for Fauquier, Loudoun, northwest Montgomery and Howard counties and locations to the north and west * Today’s daily digit Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: We shake off the morning chill but can’t get the winds to still.

Express forecast

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 59-63

Tonight: Starry skies, winds diminish. Lows: 32-42

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, light breezes. Highs: 64-68

Forecast in detail

Despite chilly mornings, the next few days are amazing as temperatures slowly but steadily warm. Moreover, it’s nicely sunny and dry until late Sunday. Get out and enjoy the spring blossoms, and try not to curse the pollen too much.

Today (Thursday): The day starts off chilly, with many areas in the 30s. But the sun is getting pretty high in the sky, and most areas manage to reach the lower 60s during the afternoon. Gusty north breezes still make a jacket a good idea. Confidence: High

Tonight: Starry skies are the rule, and those north breezes lighten up nicely. Temperatures drop off notably, with lows in the 30s to near 40 downtown. Some patchy areas of frost are possible, with freezing temperatures still a concern in our far west and northwest areas. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): A few clouds are likely to pop up in the afternoon, but it still easily qualifies for a mostly sunny day. Highs reach the mid- to upper 60s. Northwest breezes are blessedly light. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds scatter through the area, but shower chances are nil. Winds are nearly calm, and lows are mainly in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Predawn risers Saturday should look to the eastern horizon for a stunning Venus-Jupiter conjunction. There could be a few clouds but hopefully not enough to be a problem. Sunshine through the day pushes highs to the upper 60s with a few low 70s possible. Overnight lows dip into the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High

Clouds are on the increase Sunday, but any showers should hold off until late afternoon. The best chance to dampen the pavement will be in the evening, but most amounts are less than a tenth of an inch. Highs still manage the upper 60s to low 70s, and overnight lows are mainly low 50s. Confidence: Medium

Monday remains on the cloudy side with just a slight risk of a stray shower. Highs reach the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

