Dangerous fire weather conditions again targeting Southwest and Plains

A severe to exceptional drought is continuing to parch the West and Plains, with scant rainfall and increasing temperatures desiccating the landscape in recent months. Reservoirs are scraping rock bottom and wildfire season is raging. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Last week, a swarm of fires erupted in the Southwest and western Plains. New Mexico was particularly hard hit with more than 20 active blazes Friday and Saturday that destroyed more than 200 structures. As of Tuesday, five large fires were still burning in the state, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

New Mexico alone has seen 184 wildfires burn over 135,000 acres in 2022 which is more than the entirety of last year. By themselves, the Calf Canyon and Hermit’s Peak fires in Santa Fe National Forest, just 33 percent contained, have consumed over 60,000 acres.

Although conditions favorable for fires relaxed early this week, they are again becoming conducive for existing blazes to spread and new ones to rapidly grow.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center placed much of Arizona, New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle under either an “elevated” or its higher end “critical” risk category for fires.

The risk expands slightly east and peaks on Friday with the elevated fire risk zone covering much of New Mexico, eastern Colorado, the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and western Kansas. Within this zone, a large area is expected to see critical fire weather conditions including Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, and Amarillo, Tex. A small portion of southeast Colorado, including Pueblo, is under a top tier “extremely critical” fire risk.

Winds come back today, with increasing fire danger San Luis Valley and Baca County. Friday looks much worse, with widespread critical to extreme fire weather conditions as winds gust over 50 mph and low humidity spreads into the region. Prepare now for high fire danger! #cowx pic.twitter.com/DXaQV4iM4i — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 28, 2022

“[An] outbreak of dangerous fire-weather conditions [is] expected," the Storm Prediction Center wrote. Red flag warnings for high fire danger and high wind warnings are already up for much of the at risk region.

By the weekend, lingering dry conditions mean the fire danger will persist over parts of the Southwest and southern Plains.

The setup

The dangerous fire conditions are set to develop as a combination of scant rainfall, startlingly low relative humidity and strong, gusty winds turn the Southwest and western Plains into a tinderbox.

On Thursday, low pressure will emerge east of the Rockies, strengthening in route to the Corn Belt Friday and Friday night. This will cause winds from the west and northwest to increase.

Trailing south from the low pressure zone will be a dryline which is the leading edge of arid air from the Desert Southwest.

Weather models simulate the dryline wobbling back and forth over the Southern Plains and New Mexico into Saturday. Areas west of the dry line will see relative humidity percentages in the bone dry teens and single digits.

The dry air comes as the land surface has already been stripped of much of its moisture. Three-month rainfall across most of western Texas, eastern New Mexico and the High Plains is running 3 inches or more behind, or roughly 25 percent of normal. Soil moisture is in the bottom 5 percentile.

Meanwhile, strong gusty wind are expected to pick up behind the dryline, with west to northwest gusts approaching 35 to 50 mph. That will make things even worse, since air that undergoes “downsloping,” descending down the Rockies from high elevation to lower altitudes, is compressed by increasing air pressure near the surface. That induces warming, drying and acceleration, further strengthening winds. The situation will be most extreme on Friday.

“This volatile combination of strong/gusty surface winds and anomalously low [humidity] atop critically dry fuels will foster extreme fire-weather behavior during the afternoon hours,” wrote the Storm Prediction Center.

Gusts may ease for a time on Saturday but it will remain dry and windy enough for the fire threat to linger over the weekend.

The fire season so far and increasing risk days

More than 20,000 fires have burned over 1 million acres so far in 2022 in the US. “This continues to be well above the 10-year average of 14,958 wildfires that burned 727,141 acres,” the National Interagency Fire Center wrote.

Rising temperatures from human-caused climate change are increasing the risk of wildfires by more rapidly drying out vegetation and making it more flammable.

Climate Central, a nonprofit science communications organization, analyzed how the number of “fire weather days” — days with a volatile combination of high winds, low humidity and hot temperatures — changed in the West between 1973 and 2020. It found that much of the West saw a trend toward more such days with New Mexico experiencing some of the greatest increases.

