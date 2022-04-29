D.C.-area forecast: Splendid bright and dry conditions through tomorrow

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: It’s hard to pin down what keeps this from perfect. A total one-point reduction can be argued based on the breeze, the temperature, and/or the pollen? Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Slight breeze. Highs: 62-68.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Shower chances, mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid-60s to low 70s. Forecast in detail Spring is back as temperatures slowly head upward — and probably the pollen levels, too — into next week. Rain chances may not reenter the picture again until Sunday and into the workweek. Enjoy the abundant sunshine that sticks around through tomorrow. Sunday’s not looking too bad, either.

Today (Friday): Northwest breezes are lighter, mostly under 10 mph, and skies are sunny. This combination should make the 62-to-68 degree high temperature range most enjoyable for a long lunch or virtually any afternoon time outdoors. Grab that moisturizing sunscreen since air will be dry and the UV high. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies should stay fairly clear, but some increasing high clouds are possible. Light northwest breezes turn toward the northeast before dawn and continue to decrease through the night. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Very early risers should look to the eastern horizon for the stunning Venus-Jupiter conjunction. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies are mostly sunny, especially during the morning into midday hours. On balance, we see enough sunshine during the day to help push high temperatures into warmer territory, topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Any light breezes should not be a major detraction. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with light winds perhaps turning toward the southeast before dawn. Low temperatures should stay a bit milder, in the low to mid-40s. By near sunrise, a sprinkle or quick shower become possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Clouds continue to increase, along with breezes. A few brief light showers are possible. Right now, it doesn’t look like a major issue but check back on timing, etc. High temperatures should manage to reach at least the mid-60s, but some low 70s remain possible in the sunnier spots, especially south of town. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Showers are more likely during the evening and overnight hours. A thundershower can’t be ruled out, and we may briefly see a passing downpour, but we may only get a tenth or two-tenths of an inch of rain in total. Low temperatures stay very mild, in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Warm with slight shower chances on Monday and Tuesday also mean we may have partial sunshine at times hidden by some clouds. At least warm-weather lovers should like high temperatures projected in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. Rain odds tend to favor Tuesday, when a slight thunderstorm threat is possible. We’ll watch how details come together as we get closer. Confidence: Medium

