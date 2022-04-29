PM Update: Not as cold tonight, and it’s delightful tomorrow

Placeholder while article actions load

* Frost advisory tonight for far west and northwest suburbs * We’re clawing our way back to spring. While mid-60s for highs is about 5 to 10 degrees below normal for the date, it’s comparatively quite pleasant, a few stronger gusts aside. If you liked today, you’ll love tomorrow. I mean, it’s Saturday — how could you not? The weather will be great, too. Lots of sun and comfortable temperatures are on tap! Sunday’s not quite as inviting.

Through Tonight: Mostly clear conditions continue through the night. As winds become light, temperatures dip quickly. Lows mostly range from the mid-30s to near 40, but some far north and west suburbs — where a little frost is possible — come closer to freezing.

Tomorrow (Saturday): This is the winner of the weekend. Tons of sun and light winds are great. Highs near 70 are even better. Winds are out of the north and northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers that become possible near dawn stick with us much of the day. They’re spotty and don’t amount to a lot, although a few spots could get a good dousing if hit multiple times. We’ll see cloudiness as well, which helps cap temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70. Winds are out of the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 178.59 grains per cubic meter of air. Other allergens are low.

