Strong tornadoes possible in central U.S. late today

A challenging and high-stakes severe weather forecast is evolving over the central United States for Friday, with the potential for dangerous storms to strike major urban centers including Dallas, Oklahoma City and Wichita. How widespread the storms become is a major question mark for forecasters, but they could be severe where they do occur, with destructive straight-line winds, softball-size hail and potentially strong tornadoes.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has declared a level 3 or 4 out of 5 risk of severe storms over a large area of the Central Great Plains.
“If storms develop they will be severe with very large hail (3-4 inch possible) along with a threat for tornadoes,” wrote the Center.
Friday’s storms kick off a multiday severe-weather episode over central parts of the Lower 48. Another round of severe thunderstorms with an attendant tornado threat will target the Great Plains next week.
Friday’s risk
Areas affected:
- A level 4 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms has been declared in northeastern Kansas and southeastern Nebraska, including Lincoln, Hastings and Beatrice. While these storms may not necessarily be more severe than those to the south, there is greater confidence that they will have geographically wider coverage.
- Kansas City, Mo., Omaha and Wichita are under a level 3 out of 5 declaration of severe weather, which trails southward and morphs into a lesser level 2 out of 5 risk that covers Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
- Des Moines, Springfield, Mo., Wichita Falls, Tex., and Lawton, Okla., are under a level 1 out of 5 “marginal risk.”
Hazards:
- In northern areas, in the level 3 and 4 risk zones, hail the size of tennis balls, destructive straight-line winds of up to hurricane force and a couple of tornadoes, perhaps strong, can be expected.
- Farther south, in the level 2 and 3 risk zones, storms will be more isolated if they form at all, but they could be the most severe. Large to giant hail, possibly the size of softballs, straight-line winds of up to 80 mph and a couple of tornadoes, also perhaps strong, could accompany any rotating thunderstorm that forms. Storms may tower more than 50,000 feet high.
- Severe hail topping two inches in diameter fell in Nebraska on Thursday.
2.1" hail just north of Oxford, Nebraska. #newx @NWSHastings pic.twitter.com/esl0QvBxzp— Matt Minnillo and Blue Thunder (@MattBlueThunder) April 28, 2022
Setup and uncertainty:
- A low pressure system ejecting out of the Rockies will intensify over southern Nebraska and northern Kansas. Strengthening southerly winds will carry a warm, moist air mass northward ahead of themselves, juicing up the lower atmosphere. Hot, bone-dry air sweeping in from the Desert Southwest on the system’s backside along a surging “dryline” will clash against the tropical air mass ahead of it, brewing strong to severe thunderstorms.
Yesterday, the potential for an isolated thunderstorm or two was forecast across the eastern Rolling Plains. While bubbly clouds formed along/east of the dryline, the towers succumbed to dry air entrainment and was cut off from its inflow source, leading to its quick demise. pic.twitter.com/gM3Mtv28Pt— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) April 29, 2022
- A “cap” of warm air a mile or so above the ground will tamp down pockets of surface air all day, preventing them from rising. This will allow storm fuel, or “instability,” to fester. Where the cap breaks, that pent-up fuel will be released explosively, with dramatic results.
- The cap will break in the northern end of the risk area. In southern zones, it may not. That’s what makes the forecast in, say, Oklahoma City so difficult. If the cap breaks in that area, violent thunderstorms are likely, but if not, the area will have blue skies with a few clouds.
Saturday
12:51am CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: across parts of the mid Mississippi Valley northward into the western Great Lakes region https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/EN1xGdFK0N— NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 29, 2022
Areas impacted:
- A level 2 out of 5 slight risk of severe weather is in effect for parts of the Midwest and the Tennessee Valley. It includes Chicago, Indianapolis and Evansville, Ind. A broad, level 1 out of 5 marginal risk surrounds it.
Hazards:
- Damaging straight-line winds gusting to near 60 mph, hail up to the size of half-dollars and a few tornadoes, especially along the Interstate 57 corridor in northern Illinois, are possible.
Setup
- A dryline/cold front combination will continue to chug east as a tendril of warm, moist air snakes into low pressure ahead of it. A change of wind speed and/or direction with height, known as wind shear, will allow some storms to rotate.
Next week
Sunday
2:26am CDT #SPC Day3 Outlook Slight Risk: across parts of the southern High Plains https://t.co/6oEffQUiK1 pic.twitter.com/CwZO0ImmEi— NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 29, 2022
- A new disturbance will swing south past the region of the Four Corners (the junction of Arizona, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico), ejecting over the Texas Panhandle and the Hill Country.
- Cold air aloft will help “destabilize” the lower atmosphere, brewing strong to severe thunderstorms.
- A level 2 out of 5 “slight risk” of severe weather encompasses much of West Texas, including Midland, Odessa, Lubbock, Amarillo and Abilene.
- Northern portions of the risk area could see rotating thunderstorms capable of producing significant severe weather, including pool ball-sized hail, 70 mph straight-line winds and tornadoes.
Monday:
- The same system will work east toward the Interstate 35 corridor from Dallas and Fort Worth to Oklahoma City and Wichita.
- Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes can be expected.
Wednesday:
- A system similar to Monday’s in structure and strength will slip over the southern Plains. Once again, some areas will be at risk for hail, wind and a few tornadoes.