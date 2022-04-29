Strong tornadoes possible in central U.S. late today

In northern areas, in the level 3 and 4 risk zones, hail the size of tennis balls, destructive straight-line winds of up to hurricane force and a couple of tornadoes, perhaps strong, can be expected.

Farther south, in the level 2 and 3 risk zones, storms will be more isolated if they form at all, but they could be the most severe. Large to giant hail, possibly the size of softballs, straight-line winds of up to 80 mph and a couple of tornadoes, also perhaps strong, could accompany any rotating thunderstorm that forms. Storms may tower more than 50,000 feet high.