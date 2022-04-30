D.C.-area forecast: Beautiful today, and passable Sunday with storm risk late

Today (Saturday): Today is idyllic spring. It’s a little chilly early, but if you aren’t out before the sun rises higher into the sky you might never know. Sunshine rules, and winds are mercifully light. High temperatures near 70 are quite the delight. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds increase during the evening then into the night. A warm front moving through the area may ignite a couple showers, mainly after midnight. Otherwise, it’s pretty calm as temperatures fall to a range of upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds wind out, although there may be some breaks at times. Best odds of rain seem to be early and again late. Any early stuff is light and inconsequential. Additional showers and some thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Any of that activity could be a bit more potent, at least when it comes to rainfall. Highs range from the mid-60s to near 70 — perhaps groups at one end or the other based on rain timing. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Shower and storm chances persist through the evening, and maybe later. Some brief heavier rain and lightning are probably the main risks. Clearing toward morning, with lows in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Warmer Monday. Sunshine should dominate, although some clouds could linger in the morning. Highs end up pretty close to 80 most spots. Not too much change for Tuesday. Maybe more clouds than Monday. Temperatures are again near 80, or perhaps a bit above. A slight chance of showers or storms may develop late Tuesday. Confidence: Medium