D.C.-area forecast: Beautiful today, and passable Sunday with storm risk late

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 10/10: A bit of morning chill, but we won’t let that sully an A+ kind of day. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, shower by morning. Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. PM shower/storm chance. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70. Forecast in detail Spring is doing its thing today. No, not just pollen. It’ll be busy out there as folks take in the superb springtime weather. You might want to soak it up today. Sunday will be less friendly, if not a washout. Early week is looking pretty great, as well, with temperatures rising above normal for the first time in a while.

Today (Saturday): Today is idyllic spring. It’s a little chilly early, but if you aren’t out before the sun rises higher into the sky you might never know. Sunshine rules, and winds are mercifully light. High temperatures near 70 are quite the delight. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase during the evening then into the night. A warm front moving through the area may ignite a couple showers, mainly after midnight. Otherwise, it’s pretty calm as temperatures fall to a range of upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds wind out, although there may be some breaks at times. Best odds of rain seem to be early and again late. Any early stuff is light and inconsequential. Additional showers and some thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Any of that activity could be a bit more potent, at least when it comes to rainfall. Highs range from the mid-60s to near 70 — perhaps groups at one end or the other based on rain timing. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Shower and storm chances persist through the evening, and maybe later. Some brief heavier rain and lightning are probably the main risks. Clearing toward morning, with lows in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Warmer Monday. Sunshine should dominate, although some clouds could linger in the morning. Highs end up pretty close to 80 most spots. Not too much change for Tuesday. Maybe more clouds than Monday. Temperatures are again near 80, or perhaps a bit above. A slight chance of showers or storms may develop late Tuesday. Confidence: Medium

