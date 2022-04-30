PM Update: Mild, fairly calm as clouds increase. Storm threat late Sunday.

Placeholder while article actions load

Despite some clouds and pollen, it was a decent day to get outside and enjoy the mild air. Winds should die down even more. Rain chances will start rising late tonight as clouds continue to slowly increase. Downpours are possible tomorrow afternoon into evening. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Clouds slowly start to build. We could see a brief sprinkle or shower, especially nearer dawn. Even as a warm front slowly moves through the region, winds will remain light and variable in direction. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunlight will occasionally peek through the dominating clouds, between showers and sprinkles. By late afternoon and into the evening, thunderstorms will become possible. The heaviest, strongest activity should stay well southwest of town, but a downpour or two will be possible during the afternoon and evening.

If you have outdoor plans and want to gamble when it might be driest (least but not zero chance of raindrops), try early morning and midafternoon time frames. High temperatures aim for the mid-60s to near 70 degrees.

April ends with a strong sun angle equivalent to August

We’re entering that time of year when it’s especially important to keep sunscreen on hand, even on cool or somewhat cloudy days. Today we have the same high sun angle as we do on Aug. 11.

Despite today’s clouds, the Ultraviolet (UV) Index hit Level 7, which means protection is needed, especially midday. When outside, generously apply broad-spectrum SPF 15 or higher sunscreen on exposed skin, and wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Remember that UV rays have nothing to do with surface temperatures. Even when the air is cool, a sunburn is still possible. It can be harder to remember to put on sunscreen when it doesn’t feel like a summer day.

By next week, we start seeing UV 8 readings, which the Environmental Protection Agency considers “very high.”

Being outside during late morning through midafternoon for more than 15 minutes will require extra protection. A good rule of thumb to follow: If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade.

