D.C.-area forecast: Showers and storms possible later today; warmer through midweek

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 6/10: Mostly dry morning and comfortably mild by late morning into afternoon, but also an increasing chance of p.m. showers and storms. Express forecast Today: Increasing chance of p.m. showers/storms. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms possible. Lows: Mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly sunny and warmer. Highs: Upper 70s to near 80. Forecast in detail At last, warmer weather becomes more consistent this week, with highs mainly in the 70s to near 80 at times, after a slightly cooler day today. With the seasonable spring warmth comes an increasing chance of showers and storms this afternoon into tonight. We catch a break tomorrow into Tuesday, with more rain possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): Morning temperatures rise through the 50s into the 60s with afternoon highs in the mid-60s to near 70 under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Could see an isolated morning shower, a few showers or a thundershower early-to-mid afternoon, and then more numerous showers and storms late afternoon into early evening. An isolated storm could produce damaging winds. Winds are light out of the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: We may see a mid-evening lull, with scattered showers and storms possible late evening into the overnight. Once again, an isolated storm could produce damaging winds. A sky full of clouds helps temperatures hover in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through Wednesday...

Tomorrow (Monday): A nearly perfect day on the way! Mostly cloudy early-morning skies quickly give way to a partly sunny and warmer day with highs heading for the upper 70s and perhaps reaching 80. The humidity remains relatively low with a light wind from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: After a comfortable evening with temperatures falling back into the 60s, we’re partly cloudy and dry with lows in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

After a cooler than average April, the first week of May keeps the warmer weather going with a mild and mainly dry Tuesday as highs top out in the 70s. A warm front pushing through could produce a spotty shower Tuesday evening. Confidence: Medium

An area of low pressure brings a better chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible as well. Once again the severe weather threat looks relatively low as of now, but we’ll have to monitor for some stronger storms, especially south of D.C. Wednesday highs should reach near 80 to the low 80s. Confidence: Low-Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article