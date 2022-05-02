PM Update: Pleasant tonight, and it’s another warm one Tuesday

Placeholder while article actions load

Other than the Monday part, and the pollen bit, today was a near-perfect day. Highs around 80 are a bit above normal — something that has been a little unusual of late. We coast into a stellar evening, and tomorrow is looking a lot like today. A chance of storms may present itself late Tuesday, but most likely after sunset if so.

Through Tonight: It’s a great evening to get out and about. Mostly to partly clear conditions will persist through the night. Lows will range from near 40 in the typically cool spots north and west to the upper 50s downtown or near the water to the southeast.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): More in the way of classic springtime weather. Skies will be partly sunny, and the sunshine will be bright. Highs will reach the mid-70s to around 80. Winds will blow from the southeast, around 5 to 10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms may threaten after dark, but confidence on location and intensity is low. We are surrounded by higher chances of severe weather, so keep an eye here for any updates.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 267.41 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are low/moderate.

Puerto Rico tornado: A tornado touched down in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, this weekend. It caused some significant damage. It was among the strongest tornadoes on record for the island, rating EF1 on a 0-to-5 scale.

Aquí vea claramente la circulación tornádica muy definida. #Arecibo Crédito: Nathalie Rodríguez. pic.twitter.com/RJgIeaTzZW — Ada Monzón (@adamonzon) May 1, 2022

