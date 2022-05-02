D.C.-area forecast: Warm, dry start to week but then trending cooler, wetter

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: The warm afternoon sunshine is heartwarming. Express forecast Today: Decreasing clouds. Highs: 75 to 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 46 to 54.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 74 to 78. Forecast in detail The week starts off fantastic with partial sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures. But it trends cooler during the second half of the week with numerous chances of rain. The wettest period probably occurs between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon when the rain could be heavy.

Today (Monday): Few complaints about today. After patchy fog early on, skies become partly sunny, with highs from 75 to 80. Winds are light from the west at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A pleasant evening yields to a cool period overnight. Under mostly clear skies lows range from 45 to 50 in our cooler areas, to the low to mid-50s downtown. Winds become mostly calm and we can’t rule out a few patches of fog toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A second straight very nice day. Skies are partly sunny as light winds (5 to 10 mph) come in from the southeast. Highs are in the mid- to upper 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It becomes mostly cloudy during the evening with a chance of showers and perhaps a thundershower overnight. Lows range from 55 to 60 with light breezes from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

It’s still somewhat warm on Wednesday before a cool front arrives later in the day, possibly setting off some showers and thunderstorms. Highs are in the mid- to upper 70s. Any lingering showers Wednesday evening diminish overnight, with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

We’re in between weather systems on Thursday, which should turn out to be one of the week’s nicer days. Skies are partly sunny with highs close to 70. Partly to mostly cloudy at night with a chance of showers. Lows range from 50 to 55. Confidence: Medium-High

Periods of rain are likely Friday and Saturday and could be heavy at times, especially Friday afternoon and night. The clouds and rain hold highs to 65 to 70 Friday and 60 to 65 on Saturday, with lows at night in the 50s. It won’t rain the whole time, but an inch of rain, maybe more, seems possible. The chance of rain should diminish late Saturday and especially Saturday, with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium

We should have decreasing clouds and improving conditions on Sunday, with slightly cooler-than-average temperatures. Highs should hit 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium

