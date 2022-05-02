Central U.S. faces severe storms, tornadoes on multiple days this week

Placeholder while article actions load

May is historically the most active month for tornadoes across the Lower 48, and right on schedule, the season is about to kick into top gear. At least four days in the next week will feature the potential for significant severe weather across the central United States, with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes all in the cards.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has already drawn at least a level 3 out of 5 “enhanced” risk of severe weather in their outlooks for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday this week. Monday’s risk even rises to a level 4 out of 5 in northeast Oklahoma when “[t]ornadoes are likely, a few of which could be strong,” according to the center.

The weekend could feature higher-end severe weather potential as well, with a clash between dry desert air from the southwestern United States and humid air from the tropics set to brew nasty storms in parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

The onslaught of severe storm chances comes after tornadoes swarmed Kansas and Nebraska on Friday, including a destructive EF3 twister that damaged or destroyed nearly 1,000 structures in Andover, Kan., just to the east of Wichita.

Evan Bentley, a forecaster at the Storm Prediction Center, described the forthcoming weather pattern as “absolutely insane” on Twitter, writing “Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Monday, [and] Tuesday all have potential to be high-end severe weather days.”

The setup is characterized by a dip in the jet stream over the western states, with a “ridge” of high pressure in the east. That allows chilly air to sweep out of the Rockies in punctuated spurts, each of which brews severe thunderstorms in the warm, humid air wafting north from the gulf farther east. Storms each day will fire near a “dry line” — the dividing boundary between arid, stable air to the west and moist, ascending air to the east. A change of wind speed and/or direction with height imparted by the jet stream, known as wind shear, will encourage rotation within thunderstorms.

The temperature contrast helping to fuel the storm threat on Monday was made clear by heavy snow falling in southwest Nebraska on Monday morning while temperatures were forecast to soar into the low 90s in southern Oklahoma during the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday’s threat

Monday

Areas affected: A level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk of severe weather covers central and northeast Oklahoma and adjacent southeast Kansas. Hardest hit may be the areas near and east of Interstate 35 and along and north of Interstate 40 concentrated around Interstate 44. In excess of 3.5 million people are in the enhanced area, including residents in Oklahoma City and Wichita, which is reeling from tornadoes to its east on Friday. Within this level 3 risk zone, a small level 4 out of 5 risk was drawn during an update shortly after sunrise Monday that includes Tulsa and Stillwater, Okla.

Summary: Strong to severe thunderstorms will erupt during the afternoon along a dry line. Isolated to scattered rotating thunderstorms, capable of producing tornadoes and large hail, that develop near the dry line will then converge into a squall line later in the evening.

Uncertainty: It is unclear how many storms will form in south central Oklahoma along the dry line. The best chance of storminess is in northern areas, closer to the “forcing,” or the trigger, contained within the core of low pressure.

Hazards: Any supercell has the potential to produce straight-line winds to 80 mph, hail the size of tennis balls or larger, and a couple of tornadoes, perhaps strong. Once storms mesh into a squall line, the main hazards will become damaging winds.

Tuesday

12:57am CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: across parts of the Ohio Valley https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/i967vvUIwr — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) May 2, 2022

Areas affected: A level 2 out of 5 slight risk of severe weather is in effect near and north of the Ohio River in western Kentucky, southern Indiana and southern Illinois. This is to account for storms that are left over from those that form on the Plains on Monday.

Summary: A few severe thunderstorms will form along the remnant cold front as it pushes east through the Ohio Valley and Midwest.

Hazard: Damaging straight-line winds to 60 mph and a very isolated brief tornado are possible.

Wednesday and Thursday’s threat

Wednesday

2:30am CDT #SPC Day3 Outlook Enhanced Risk: across parts of northwest Texas, the Eastern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma https://t.co/6oEffQUiK1 pic.twitter.com/JFKEmuLirS — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) May 2, 2022

Areas affected: Much like Monday, Wednesday will yield severe thunderstorms over the southern Plains. The majority of central and western Oklahoma and the Highway 208 corridor of Texas will face scattered severe thunderstorms. That’s where an enhanced risk is drawn. Approximately 3 million people in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Lawton-Fort Sill and the Red River Valley, as well as other communities in the central plains of Texas, are included in that zone.

A lesser slight risk covers Abilene, Wichita Falls and Denton, Tex., as well as Fort Smith and Fayetteville, Ark.

Summary: Thunderstorms will form along the dry line during the afternoon. Once again, storms could be severe, with the Storm Prediction Center describing a “high-end parameter space,” meaning all the ingredients will be present for destructive thunderstorms.

Hazards: Strong tornadoes will once again be possible, especially in the vicinity of the strong low-level jet stream in western and central Oklahoma. Otherwise, hail larger than the size of pool balls and straight-line winds to hurricane force are possible.

Thursday

Areas affected: Though the risk is several days out, the Storm Prediction Center has already drawn up an enhanced zone for the mid-Mississippi Valley. Little Rock, Memphis and Greenville, Miss., are included in that territory, while a somewhat lesser risk covers Jackson, Tenn., Jackson, Miss., and Shreveport, La.

Summary: Thunderstorms will blossom in the “moist sector” ahead of approaching low pressure from the west.

Hazards: Large hail, damaging winds and some tornadoes are possible.

System 3: The weekend threat

Into Saturday, a dip in the jet stream will be passing over the Rockies and Four Corners region. Ahead of it, warm, moist air will surf southerly winds and spread across the Plains, replenishing the juiced-up air mass needed to support strong to severe thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms may form along the I-35 corridor in north central Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas on Saturday before the risk shifts east into eastern parts of the southern Plains or the mid-Missouri Valley on Sunday.

Afterward, it is unclear if mild air and moisture will continue to remain over the Plains, supporting severe weather Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

