Weather Channel turns 40 and launches first 24/7 Spanish broadcasts

The Weather Channel turns 40 years old on Monday, which would have been a surprise to many in 1982 who thought continuous weather coverage would never catch on. Now the network averages more than 100,000 total daily viewers, with some of the highest cable network ratings during large weather events. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The Weather Channel was a huge milestone in the growth of access to weather information,” meteorologist Bob Henson, author of “Weather on the Air: A History of Broadcast Meteorology,” said in an email. “For those who had cable TV, the 24/7 coverage from the Weather Channel broke things wide open.”

As it celebrates 40 years, the network continues to expand its weather access to communities with the launch of the first 24-hour Spanish-language weather news network on Monday.

The ad-supported streamer called the Weather Channel en Español will cover the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, and is available on Local Now, Sports.TV, and theGrio. The service is “a recognition of the continued and significant growth of the U.S. Hispanic population,” Byron Allen, owner of the Weather Channel, said in a statement.

The new streamer adds to a history of firsts at the Weather Channel. From its tumultuous beginnings in the early 1980s through its eventual rise as a media powerhouse, the network helped fuel the growth of cable television and presaged the explosion of round-the-clock weather news on TV, the Internet and smartphone apps.

“If the Weather Channel hadn’t succeeded — and those first couple of years were pretty dicey — I’m guessing something similar would have emerged, but there’s no telling how long that would have taken,” said Henson.

Here’s a look at how one network changed the way people interact with weather news.

Reluctance and ridicule at first

The network began as the brainchild of “Good Morning America” weathercaster John Coleman, who began developing the concept for a 24-hour weather channel in 1978. Coleman talked with Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, and NBC about backing such a project, but both declined, skeptical that there would be an audience for continuous weather news.

In 1981, his idea caught the notice of Landmark Communications, a media company that owned newspapers, television stations and cable systems, and was looking to produce its own programming. Landmark CEO Frank Batten had flirted with creating a 24-hours news channel, before being preempted by CNN, as he recalled in “The Weather Channel: The Improbable Rise of a Media Phenomenon.” Coleman’s idea for 24-hour weather news was a natural Plan B.

When Batten announced the launch of the Weather Channel to a roomful of reporters on July 30, 1981, he was met with an audible groan. It was “the first trickle in what would become a flood of jokes about, even ridicule of, The Weather Channel,” he wrote. Even after the network began broadcasting on May 2, 1982, critics questioned “whether a nonstop discussion of cold fronts and squall lines is the stuff of successful television,” the New York Times reported. Initially, at least, the answer was no.

In its first year, the Weather Channel faced numerous hurdles. For one, the network had devised a method for delivering tailored local forecasts, composed of text on screen, to cable providers, but the system was prone to malfunctioning, with forecasts sometimes appearing as a jumble of characters. The Weather Channel also struggled to woo advertisers. It reached so few households that Nielsen, the firm that produces TV ratings, would not tabulate its viewership. Without ratings, sponsors were wary of buying ads.

There was also the challenge of providing nonstop coverage of weather. “The basic problem was the nobody in America had ever done a weather segment for more than two or three minutes at a time, and we were going to get people to do live television twenty-four hours a day,” Landmark staffer Bahns Stanley told Batten. “It’s no surprise that we were sloppy at the beginning.”

With just a thin stream of advertising revenue coming in, Landmark sought to oust Coleman as head of the Weather Channel. Coleman struck a deal that would allow him to stay if he could find another firm to buy the network, but none would. The project, which had drawn skepticism from the beginning, was now tainted with failure. Coleman left in the summer of 1983. With the Weather Channel on life support, Landmark aimed to “shut the network down as honorably and humanely as possible,” Batten wrote.

Cable TV brings turning point

Defying all odds, the network made a speedy recovery. Cable providers, who were getting the ad-supported Weather Channel free, agreed to pay for the service. That influx of revenue bought the Weather Channel the time it needed to improve programming and secure sponsors, while “riding an unbelievable wave of growth in the cable industry, which far surpassed even our own optimistic projections,” Batten wrote.

From 1985 to 1989, the Weather Channel went from 18.7 million homes to 40 million, and advertisers took note. The network recruited sponsors whose products had a natural tie to weather — hotels, airlines, tires. Quaker Oats sponsored the “Cold Wave Alert,” Gatorade the “Heat Wave Alert.” Ad revenue soared.

“Imagine, a television network devoted entirely to weather news and information, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. What next, the Dormant Volcano Channel? The Hibernating Bear Network?” And yet the Weather Channel was “finding unexpected success,” wrote the New York Times in a 1993 report.

Perhaps the Weather Channel’s greatest achievement in those early years was its pioneering work in “narrowcasting.” With its Weather STAR system, it could transmit hundreds of local weather forecasts based on National Weather Service data, with cable networks decoding the signal to air their local forecast. In addition to providing local weather information, the system also allowed the Weather Channel to deliver tailored commercials. It ran national ads, for instance, for Michelin tires followed by localized text directing viewers to their nearest dealer.

“That was a real technological hurdle that they overcame,” said Brian Wieser, global president for business intelligence at GroupM, a media investment company. “That’s what I think their legacy is.”

Paving the way for better weather coverage

Along with ESPN, HBO, CNN, BET, and other networks, the Weather Channel spurred on the rise of cable with offerings that could persuade viewers to pay for television, a commodity they had only ever gotten free, Wieser said. To draw audiences, the Weather Channel capitalized on extreme weather events, providing expert commentary during disasters.

“The key innovation of the channel is hooking into the idea that audiences will watch weather in regions other than their own for entertainment,” Diane Negra, co-editor of the book “Extreme Weather and Global Media” and a professor at University College Dublin, said in an email.

The success of the Weather Channel paved the way for a host of digital competitors, including streaming services like AccuWeather NOW and Fox Weather, as well as websites and smartphone apps.

“It seems clear that we should understand the Weather Channel as providing a prehistory to the rise of weather apps on phones,” Negra said. “In the contemporary ‘attention economy’ both encourage a vigilance about weather conditions.”

The shifting media landscape has posed new challenges for the Weather Channel. For the past decade, cable viewership has shrunk, while computers and smartphones have given would-be viewers ready access to forecasts. From 2015 to 2019, Verizon dropped the Weather Channel, owing in part to the “variety of online sources and apps” competing with cable news.

Since being bought by media mogul Byron Allen in 2018, The Weather Channel has sought to make new forays into streaming, most recently with the Weather Channel en Español. Its latest venture builds on its long legacy as a pioneer in weather news.

