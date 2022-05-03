An erratic April ends up cooler and wetter than normal in D.C.

Placeholder while article actions load

Mother Nature couldn’t quite make up her mind during April and probably made planning your wardrobe an adventure. The month was characterized by alternating spells of chilly cold and welcome warmth. In all, there were three warm and three cool periods. This volatility produced an average temperature of 57 degrees, which was 1.2 degrees cooler than the most recent 30-year normal (58.2 degrees). Interestingly, four of the past seven Aprils have been cooler than this normal.

Note, however, that several of these recent “cool” Aprils would have been warm or average Aprils a century ago, as what is considered the “normal” temperature has increased.

Rainfall of 3.82 inches was 0.61 inches wetter than normal and the 41st wettest on record. Washington weather records date to 1871.

Here is the summary of the extremes for the month. Washington soared into the 80s five times and sunk into the 30s three times.

You can see the back-and-forth via the calendar, below colorized by cooler- and warmer- than-normal days.

No daily records were set in Washington in April; however, Baltimore and Dulles each experienced one related to cold weather.

Dulles reported a trace of snow on April 18, the first time on that date, per records dating to 1960.

Baltimore reported a record low of 32 on April 29; the previous record was 33 from 1874. Note, however, the record was set at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, a colder location than downtown Baltimore, where records were maintained before 1950.

A large chunk of the country experienced cooler-than-normal April conditions, as shown below:

Two notable drivers of this weather pattern were the cool waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean resulting from La Niña; additionally, a warming event in the upper atmosphere at the end of March contributed to high pressure over Greenland, which helped direct cool air into eastern North America in April.

As a result of the cool April, this year is running slightly cooler than last year but pretty close to the 10-year and 30-year averages:

2012 continues to be the warmest year up to this point because of that year’s abnormally warm March.

For precipitation, the driest and wettest extremes year-to-date occurred in the 1800s; this year’s amount is pretty close to recent averages:

How did we do?

Our outlook for April correctly called for a lot of temperature variability and slightly wetter-than-normal conditions. We accurately projected an average temperature between 56 and 60 degrees (actual: 57 degrees) with rainfall between 3.5 and 5 inches (actual: 3.8 inches). Overall, we’d give our outlook for the month an A.

