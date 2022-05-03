D.C.-area forecast: Partly cloudy and mild today with scattered showers and storms tonight

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: Tuesday starts like Monday, but then increasing clouds crowd out the sun fun. Express forecast Today: Mild with increasing clouds. Highs: 74-78.

Tonight: Showers and storms likely. Lows: 55-62.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, shower/storm still possible. Highs: 76-81. Forecast in detail Our warmer weather week continues with plenty of 70s and highs even near 80 at times. But we’re back to dodging raindrops with a weather system tonight into Wednesday, and another soggier one Friday into Saturday to complicate conditions. Cooler weather arrives this weekend, but highs should at least still reach the 60s with sunshine trying to return by Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Morning fog and cloud cover should open up to partly sunny conditions later this morning to early afternoon before clouds increase again. Clouds should limit temperatures compared to Monday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Light winds blow from the southeast, which fuels slightly more humidity compared with Monday. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely mid-evening into the overnight. Most spots probably see rainfall totals on the lighter side, but a few heavier showers are possible. Lows dip to the middle 50s to low 60s. Winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph with higher gusts possible around thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Varied sky conditions with sunshine breaking through at times. An isolated morning shower is still possible, but another brief round of scattered showers and thunderstorms could roll through in the afternoon with a cool front. Highs should reach the upper 70s to low 80s with breezes from the south shifting to come from the northwest by late in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Maybe a lingering early-evening shower or storm southeast of D.C., but otherwise partly to mostly cloudy through the overnight. Lows in the middle 50s to about 60. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday offers a pleasant break between weather systems with partly to mostly sunny skies as highs hit the upper 60s to low 70s with lower humidity and light breezes. Thursday night picks up more cloud cover with a chance of showers again by late with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Friday through Saturday features a slow-moving weather system with plenty of clouds, periods of rain and even a few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Highs Friday should be in the middle 60s to near 70, but only the lower to middle 60s on Saturday. Friday night lows should be in the 50s. Clouds linger, but rains should end by Saturday night as temperatures cool to lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday *should* see a return to sunnier skies with highs in the warmer upper 60s to near 70. However, there is a chance that a big low-pressure system gets stalled along the East Coast a bit longer, prolonging the cloudier and cooler weather and even producing some lingering light rain, especially south to east of Washington. This is one to keep watching. Confidence: Low

