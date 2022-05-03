PM Update: Scattered showers or a storm tonight, and again Wednesday

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors We had a heck of a backdoor cold front go through, which messed with today’s forecast a bit. Finally breaking into the sun this afternoon, temperatures did rise to highs in a near-70-to-mid-70s range in most spots. A couple of chances of rain are on the way through tomorrow. So are continued warm temperatures.

Through tonight: Showers and storms to the west try to work this way after dark and toward midnight, but relative stability should cause them to weaken on approach. Some thunder and brief moments of rain are possible. If there is thunder, it could be on the loud side, thanks to a temperature inversion of warmer air off the surface a few thousand feet up. This helps cause sound to amplify and bounce around a bit. Lows are mainly in the upper 50s to around 60. With rising low-level humidity, some fog may develop overnight. Winds are light from the south.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We should see a good deal of sun through the day. A cold front arriving late may spark some scattered showers and storms in the evening. One or two could be strong, with gusty wind. Temperatures rise to around or a bit above 80 for highs. Winds are out of the west around 10 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.

Sculpted storms: Severe weather “underperformed” a bit Monday in the Plains, where a strong tornado threat did not materialize. There were, however, plenty of storm images!

