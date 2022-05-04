D.C.-area forecast: Warming up to near 80 today with a brief shower or storm possible

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: Overall, a fairly nice warm day. Yes, a shower or thunderstorm is possible but probably wouldn't last long. Express forecast Today: Becoming partly sunny and warm, brief p.m. t-storm? Highs: Near 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with an evening breeze. Lows: Mid-50s to near 60.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and cooler with light winds. Highs: Near 70. Forecast in detail It took a while, but the sun finally came out Tuesday afternoon and got most of us into the 70s. We’re headed for near 80 today, with a brief shower or thunderstorm possible, before a cooler but pleasant day tomorrow with highs near 70. Friday and Saturday are even cooler days, with plenty of clouds and periods of rain, before a potentially nicer Sunday, although that’s not a sure bet.

Today (Wednesday): After the chance of a lingering shower early this morning, and plenty of clouds during the morning hours, we should turn partly sunny by afternoon. From the 50s early this morning, we’ll rise into the 60s by late morning, and then spike to near 80 for afternoon highs. Could also see a brief afternoon shower or thunderstorm as a cold front comes through. Winds pick up from the northwest during the afternoon, increasing to around 10-15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening winds remain a bit breezy from the northwest as drier air filters in. Skies remain partly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Temperatures cool off about 10 degrees, which means rather pleasant afternoon highs near 70 under partly sunny skies. Combine that with light winds and we’ve got a winner! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds are on the increase through the night with a few showers possible toward dawn. Lows settle in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

An area of low pressure brings periods of rain Friday into Saturday, and the rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Friday highs range through the 60s, while Saturday highs may only reach near 60. Friday night lows fall back into the 50s, with Saturday night lows dipping to near 50. Confidence: Medium

For Sunday, there is still some question whether we dry out with clearing skies, or hang on to clouds and a chance of showers. Highs could be anywhere from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer. Confidence: Low

