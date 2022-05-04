Tornadoes and flash flooding threaten southern plains Wednesday

Placeholder while article actions load

Amid an exceptionally active period of severe weather in the central states, the zone in northern Texas to southwest Missouri faces a dangerous set of overlapping thunderstorm hazards on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms have the potential to produce damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and flash flooding. Some areas could endure several of these hazards within a very short time.

“Numerous severe thunderstorms are expected across parts of the southern Great Plains this afternoon through tonight,” wrote the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

Parts of this area could see exceptional amounts of rain and cause flash flooding. Oklahoma City is in the area where the risk of tornado-producing thunderstorms and flooding overlap.

The turbulent weather is the result of low pressure ejecting from the Southwest into the Plains. The severe weather on Wednesday is expected to start along a dry line in western Texas, where arid air from the desert collides with moist, unstable air drawn north from the Gulf of Mexico. Additional vigorous thunderstorm development is expected along a warm front draped over central Oklahoma.

The severe thunderstorm and tornado threat

The Storm Prediction Center has placed over 8 million people in a substantially heightened risk zone for severe storms on Wednesday, focused in a zone from southwest Texas into extreme western Arkansas. A very small area of the southern Texas Panhandle and southwest Oklahoma, including Lawton, is under a level 4 out of 5 risk of severe storm. A level 3 risk covers the zone from Wichita Falls, Tex., through Oklahoma City.

“A few strong tornadoes and giant hail is most probable across the southeast Texas Panhandle into portions of southwest Oklahoma and north Texas," writes the center. Giant hail refers to balls of ice at least 3 inches in diameter, about the size of baseballs.

The surrounding level 2 risk zone includes San Angelo and Fort Worth and Tulsa where damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail are also possible; but confidence is lower in the coverage and intensity of storms.

On Thursday, the threat of severe thunderstorms and tornados will shift toward eastern Texas, northern Louisiana and Arkansas, before focusing in the Southeast on Friday, when the severity of storms may be somewhat less widespread.

The flooding risk

A Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall is is effect through early Thursday morning across central/eastern Oklahoma and into nearby surrounding states. Numerous flash floods are likely, with a few significant events possible. #OKwx #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/DT9nQe3ref — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) May 4, 2022

The thunderstorms that develop Wednesday along the warm front in central Oklahoma could produce extremely heavy rain. They will track from southwest to northeast across central Oklahoma in the late afternoon and evening, eventually reaching southeast Kansas, northwest Arkansas, and southwest Missouri on Wednesday night.

“The associated heavy rain will create numerous areas of flash flooding," the National Weather Service writes. "Furthermore, many streams may flood, potentially affecting larger rivers.”

The service’s Weather Prediction Center has placed much of this area in a level 3 out of 4 risk zone for excessive rainfall. “The signals for 3 to 5 inches of rain (locally higher of 6 to 9 inches) continued to build," the center wrote in a discussion. The region is especially vulnerable to flooding as “rainfall amounts in the past week have been 150 to 600 percent of normal,” saturating the ground.

The Weather Service office in Norman, Okla., wrote that some thunderstorms could “train” or pass over the same areas repeatedly as they ride along the warm front, creating “dangerous flash flooding for urban areas.”

Most of the storms should leave the zones most at risk for flooding by Thursday morning, although areas from northeast Texas to western Indiana will face a slight risk of excessive rainfall on Thursday into early Friday as the storm system advances east.

