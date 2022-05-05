PM Update: Showers likely Friday morning, with storms possible late

Placeholder while article actions load

It was another day without much sun. Get used to it, as we’ve got plenty more of that ahead. Temperatures reaching the mid- and upper 60s for highs are more than a handful below normal for the date. Along with all the clouds and rain chances ahead, we might not see above-normal temperatures until this time next week.

Through tonight: Clouds dominate all night. It should be dry until perhaps close to dawn, when some showers may begin to break out across the area. Lows are in the mid- to upper 50s. Winds are from the south around five to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers are a good bet much of the day. They may be heavy at times, especially in the morning and midday. There may be some lengthier breaks during the afternoon. Highs are mainly in the low to mid-60s. Winds are from the southeast around 10 mph, with higher gusts.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 711.82 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high. Mold spores are low/moderate.

Dust storm: The latest in a series of dust storms sweeping Iraq has left at least one dead and perhaps several thousand in need of care.

