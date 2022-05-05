D.C.-area forecast: Dry today then soaking rain Friday and into the weekend

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight (5+3)/10: Limited sun but, will it rain? No. So celebrate, it’s Cinco de Mayo! Express forecast Today: Variable cloud cover. Highs: 65 to 69.

Tonight: Chance of showers late. Lows: 53 to 57.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with frequent showers. Highs: 62 to 66. Forecast in detail Enjoy any sun you can get today because it will be a rarity this weekend. Rain won’t be nonstop, but showers, heavy at times, will be an annoying companion. So grab the remote, playing cards or a good book, and be thankful for the garden-watering and pollen-cleaning we get.

Today (Thursday): Expect variable cloud cover. We should see some periods of sunshine, although how much is questionable. The best chance of some sun may be early before winds from the northeast draw in more moisture. Highs should manage to reach the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Assuming we clear out in the afternoon, clouds will gradually increase during the evening and a few showers are possible by dawn. Winds are minimal and lows are mainly in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers are likely to be off and on throughout the day, with the greatest coverage and intensity in the afternoon and evening. Breezes are light from the southeast, so umbrellas will be effective if you are out. Temperatures barely creep up, with highs in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The rain becomes steadier with locally heavy downpours possible. Overnight lows are mainly in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

The zone of low pressure generating the rainfall gradually crosses over the area on Saturday. This keeps clouds in place and showers frequent. Highs struggle to reach 60 in most areas. By the end of Saturday, rainfall totals could produce as much as 2 inches, and most of the area should pick up at least an inch. Overnight lows fall to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

On Sunday, the low-pressure zone gets bogged down just off the Mid-Atlantic coast. This is likely to generate an easterly breeze, keeping it damp and mostly cloudy with showers likely, especially in the morning. There’s even the chance drizzle or light showers linger through the afternoon. Highs only creep up to about 60. Overnight lows range through the 40s. Confidence: Medium-Low

Monday should start to clear out as long as that upper-level low drifts far enough east. If it gets bogged down, then it could be another cool, cloudy day. For now, we are thinking partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article