D.C. area faces three-day washout Friday through the weekend

The rainiest weather of the year, by far, is about to move into the Washington region. A lumbering storm system arrives Friday and will take at least three days to pass through the area. Through Sunday, computer models generally project about 2 inches of rain will fall, with locally higher amounts — perhaps up to 4 inches — possible.

The prognosis for any outdoor plans over the weekend is poor.

May is normally one of the area’s nicest months but has started inauspiciously. Forecasts for sunshine and warm temperatures have been foiled the past three days by clouds. Highs have generally fallen short of forecasts by around 5 degrees. Now comes the deluge.

Rain will develop toward morning on Friday and continue intermittently well into Sunday. Heavy downpours and embedded thunder are possible at times, especially late Friday afternoon into the overnight hours.

There’s even an outside chance that a few thunderstorms late Friday could be severe with damaging winds gusts, but the more intense storms will probably stay to our south, focusing instead in southern and central Virginia.

Considering the likelihood of heavy rain Friday afternoon and night, some areas could experience flooding — especially as the downpours on Wednesday night helped moisten the ground; some spots west of the Beltway received upward of two inches. Poor drainage areas and streams that are prone to flooding will be most at risk. The National Weather Service may well issue flood watches.

The intensity of the rain should ease some on Saturday but it will probably still fall moderately at times amid chilly temperatures — only in the 50s. Light to moderate rain may well persist through Saturday night, though occasional lulls are possible.

It will most likely remain raw and damp on Sunday with drizzle and light showers, but the bulk of the rain will have fallen.

When will we next see the sun? That may take until some time Monday, perhaps not until the afternoon.

The responsible storm system is the same one which spawned tornadoes in Texas and Oklahoma Wednesday, along with flooding from eastern Oklahoma into the Ozarks. As it passes through our region, it will be cutoff from the jet stream which ordinarily helps such systems move right along.

The lack of steering currents means the storm will move at a snail’s pace with rainfall amounts piling up.

Here’s how much rain is projected through Sunday from different models for the District:

American (GFS): 1.1 inches

High-resolution Canadian: 2.0 inches

UKMet: 2.1 inches

Canadian: 2.2 inches

NAM: 2.2 inches

European: 3.2 inches

If you’re eagerly awaiting more sunshine and sustained warmth, the longer-range forecast is promising.

Next week should offer a significant warm trend with highs climbing through the 60s and 70s and reaching the 80s by late in the week.

