D.C.-area forecast: Rain’s ahead, and it’s rather raw this weekend

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 3/10: At least there may be a few drier moments among showers, fog, steadier rain, downpours and even perhaps a strong storm or two. Express forecast Today: Chances of rain all day. Highs: Around 60 to the mid-60s.

Tonight: Evening showers and storms, heavy rain at times. Lows: Low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Showers, drizzle and low clouds. Highs: Low to mid-50s.

Sunday: Rain chances continue. Highs: Around 50 to mid-50s. Forecast in detail Grab an umbrella. Dry moments will be hard to find starting today, and lasting into perhaps Sunday night, as we face a three-day rain-and-murk event. We may be very clammy and chilly at times tomorrow and Sunday, so do consider a lined rain jacket if out and about. We’ll be watching for the chance of strong storms and maybe some flooding from the periodic moderate to heavy rain.

Today (Friday): Some fog is around in the morning. Showers are possible most anytime and skies stay mostly cloudy. Steady rain, and even a few strong thunderstorms become probable by midday into the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times, amid a break here or there. East-northeast breezes may gust around 20 mph by late afternoon. High temperatures around 60 degrees could bump up to the mid-60s if we see a bit more sunshine than currently expected. At least a half-inch of rain is likely. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We may see the steadiest, heaviest period of rain in the evening and into the night. Some downpours and strong storms are possible, especially south of Route 50. Patchy fog may develop as temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-50s. Noticeable northeasterly winds may build and could gust a couple of times near 30 mph just before dawn. We may see up to an inch of rain in such a short time that some flooding may develop. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Periods of light rain remain possible as the main surface low-pressure system causing all the precipitation moves through the area. At a minimum, expect frequent showers, but another rumble or two of thunder can’t be ruled out. Temperatures are fairly steady and may only reach the foggy low to mid-50s in many areas. We could see another half-inch of rain during the day, but another inch (with flooding?) is possible if a downpour parks over your area. A few northeasterly gusts could near 30 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers, steadier rain, and cloudiness continues. Low temperatures slowly fall toward the 41-to-48 degree range. Northeast breezes around 15 mph may still gust near 30 mph, creating a wind chill around 5 degrees cooler than the thermometer temperature. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Our bothersome low pressure storm system may hang out off our coastline. Drizzle and showers remain likely, but we may avoid much steady rain for Mother’s Day. Skies may see some peaks of sun but it remains mostly cloudy. It’s our coolest day yet with high temperatures struggling to get to around 50 degrees, and perhaps as high as the mid-50s (subject to change a small bit as we get closer). East-northeasterly winds may be gusty at times. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Any final showers try to end by the evening hours. Low temperatures bottom out in the 40s as the sky tries to partially clear before dawn. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sun does its best to break through at times on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures currently eyeing near 60 degrees to the mid-60s. Some clouds are possible along with a chance or two of a spotty sprinkle or shower, but it should be an improvement compared with recent days. We’ll need to watch how details come together as we get closer since our weekend low pressure system’s speed of exit remains changeable. Confidence: Low-Medium

