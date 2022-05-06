PM Update: Periodic heavy rain and storms tonight, with some flooding possible

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Flood watch through late tonight * Temperatures reached the 60s today despite rain falling much of the time. We entered into a bit of a lull this afternoon, after about a quarter- to a half-inch fell locally. It’s a short break, as more is inbound already. We’ll see rain fall off and on much of the night and perhaps Saturday as well. Temperatures this weekend are 15 to 20 degrees below normal during the day, so you’ll want to plan for that.

Through tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms will be a good bet through the night. Our run of drier weather this afternoon into early evening probably will end with widespread activity moving in around sunset. A passing shower or storm will be possible before then, leading to localized heavier rain potential. Late-evening storms could be strong, but cool air near the surface should help keep severe weather mainly to our south, although an isolated tornado or damaging wind gust will be possible. If you come across flooded roadways, remember to turn around, don’t drown.

Lows will range from near 50 to the mid-50s. Rainfall of about an inch can be expected overnight, with some spots seeing as much as two or three inches if storms repeatedly pass. Winds will turn to come out of the northeast and pick up overnight.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers will continue off and on through the day. They might mainly be light, although there is a signal for a heavier period of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid- and upper 50s. Expect about another quarter- to half-inch of rain during the day. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts around 30 mph.

Mother’s Day (Sunday): A chance of showers will persist in the morning. It should end in the afternoon, but it may stay damp in southern Maryland through the day. It will be chilly, though, with temperatures heading to the mid-50s for highs in most spots. It will probably still be breezy, with winds out of the northeast continuing.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article