D.C.-area forecast: Wet again today, with chilly conditions all weekend

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Flood warning for D.C. and much of the immediate area until 7:45 a.m. | Flood watch through noon * Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 3/10: A lot like Friday but cooler. Not great for early May. Express forecast Today: Periods of rain. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s.

Tonight: Showers dwindling. Lows: Low to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Morning showers possible, then mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid-50s. Forecast in detail We’re getting through the worst part of this storm system. Chilly conditions peak this weekend, with daytime temperatures as much as 20 or more degrees below normal. Rain should be tending to wind down for Mother’s Day, but it’s not going to feel at all like early May. I’m already thinking about the return of sunshine early next week. It’s going to be sweet.

Today (Saturday): It’s a damp and chilly one for the time of year. We’re increasingly in the cool air of this storm, so rainfall is not likely to be as intense as yesterday. Still, some spots could pick up another half-inch or an inch if rain falls consistently enough. Temperatures don’t move much during the day, as highs are probably close to midnight last night. Daytime readings top out in the low and mid-50s or so. Winds are out of the east around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts past 30 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers persist into the night. It may be mostly a drizzle kind of rain, replete with some fogginess. Lows are in the low and mid-40s. Winds continue to blow around 10 to 15 mph, out of the east and northeast. Confidence: Medium

Mother’s Day (Sunday): On the plus side, most or all of the rain is done by sunrise. We could see a couple showers linger into the morning but probably not much. Considering the average high for the date is 75, temperatures struggling to get past the low 50s for highs is pretty chilly. Most of the day is in the 40s, with a breeze, so plan on needing layers if out. Some breaks in the clouds are possible before sunset. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds are probably numerous to start the night, but we should see clearing with time. It’s quite chilly again. Temperatures settle to around 40 to 45. Some typically cold spots could make the 30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

With some luck, sunshine makes a comeback Monday. I say with some luck as the same storm that messes with us through the weekend is going to be hanging out offshore in a somewhat unpredictable fashion. For now, partly sunny conditions seem likely, which should help temperatures rise to around 60 — still well below normal. Confidence: Medium

It’s the same general story for Tuesday. The low-pressure area should be far enough offshore that we see a good deal of sun. Temperatures head deep into the 60s for highs, with some spots perhaps topping 70. Confidence: Medium

