PM Update: Rain pulls away Sunday but abnormally chilly for May

Through Tonight: Rain and drizzle will continue this evening and persist through the predawn hours. It shouldn’t amount to a whole lot — maybe a tenth of an inch — so I wouldn’t anticipate additional flood concerns. Lows are in the low-to-mid 40s and feel even colder with winds from the northeast at around 15 mph, gusting to 20 to 30 mph at times.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Most of the rain should be over by dawn but I can’t rule out some lingering patchy drizzle. Skies may brighten some as the day wears on, especially in our western areas, but clouds are probably prevalent in most areas. Highs are only in the low 50s compared to an average high of around 75. Winds are from the north at around 15 mph, with some gusts over 20 mph.

See Ian Livington's forecast through early next week.

Rainfall totals: Through 6 p.m., here are 36 hours rainfall totals from the airports:

Reagan National: 2.24 inches

Dulles: 1.95 inches

BWI Marshall: 2.17 inches

