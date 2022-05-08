D.C.-area forecast: A cloudy, brisk Mother’s Day, with sunshine Monday

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 5/10: A Mother’s Day under a cozy blanket may be a good idea with cloudy skies, lingering dampness, highs in the 50s and a cool breeze. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy, cool, breezy, spotty shower. Highs: low to mid-50s.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows: upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, still breezy. Highs: low to mid-60s. Forecast in detail A slow-moving area of low pressure continues to blanket us with mostly cloudy skies, maybe a few lingering, spotty showers, and very cool temperatures for this Mother’s Day. Overall, it’s a drier day than the past two days despite the lingering dampness. Sunshine returns tomorrow with a gradual warming trend through midweek.

Today (Sunday): Mother’s Day weekend ends on a drier note compared to the past two days. But we could still see some spotty showers or patchy drizzle. Mostly cloudy skies help keep us unseasonably cool, with 40s this morning and afternoon highs struggling to the low to mid-50s. Northerly winds are breezy, with gusts near 25 mph. Brightening skies or even a few peeks of sunshine are possible late in the day. Confidence: medium-high

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early but turning partly cloudy later in the evening and overnight. Winds diminish just a bit, but still with a lingering breeze from the north. Lows drop to the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: high

Tomorrow (Monday): A few clouds early, then becoming mostly sunny. We warm into the low to mid-60s, which is still 10-15 degrees below average. Breezy northerly winds continue. Confidence: medium-high

Tomorrow night: Evening temperatures fall back into the 50s under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows trend a bit milder as they settle in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: high

A look ahead

Looking good Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures. Tuesday highs should get to the upper 60s, followed by Tuesday-night lows in the upper 40s, and then Wednesday highs in the comfortable low 70s. Be sure to apply sunscreen if you plan to spend time outdoors, maybe planting the garden? Confidence: medium-high

Some models bring the same area of low pressure that soaked us this weekend back around toward us by next weekend, after hanging out off the coast during the week. That’s a long way off, and a lot could change. We’ll keep you posted.

