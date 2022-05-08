PM Update: Sunshine returns with higher temperatures on Monday

Placeholder while article actions load

Happy Mother’s Day! Unfortunately, the weather this weekend has not been as cooperative as we’d like for all of the mothers out there. A really odd storm system has kept us cool, cloudy and wet for a few days. On Monday, we will start to see some gradual improvement as temperatures rebound to more seasonable values. That trend will continue as some rather comfortable spring time weather returns by midweek.

Through Tonight: The skies will remain overcast this evening with a slow clearing trend overnight. A rather chilly air mass will settle in, as well, with lows falling into the upper 30s to low 40s regionwide. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): Sunshine will eventually rule the day on Monday after a bit of a cloudy start. Despite a rather potent northeast wind at 10-20 mph, temperatures will still rise into the mid- to upper 60s across the area. Some clouds build back in overnight tomorrow, but it won’t be as chilly, with lows in the low to mid-40s.

