PM Update: Not as cold tonight, and more pleasant weather Tuesday

It felt great out there today. Like a recharge, the sunshine was a big deal after days and days of clouds. Temperatures were on the warm side of the forecast, with highs around 70 this afternoon. That’s still a little below normal but better than it has been. Coming off a frosty start, some places jumped 35 degrees or so!

Through tonight: Temperatures will fall off quickly with sunset, given the dry air in the region. Skies will probably stay mainly clear through the night. It will be cool, but not as chilly as it was this morning. Lows will range across the 40s. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 mph, with higher gusts.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It will be another beautiful one. We’re probably owed a few more. Lots of sunshine will team up with pleasant temperatures rising to around 70 or into the low 70s for highs. Winds will be out of the north around 10 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 393.93 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is low/moderate.

Seasons battling: You know it’s spring when the weather can’t decide what it’s doing.

Due to high tide & floodwaters from the Washington Channel, Ohio Drive along Hains Point is temporarily closed. Please do not attempt to enter flooded areas. pic.twitter.com/YKOo0PpARJ — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 9, 2022

