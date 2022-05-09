D.C.-area forecast: Warming trend begins as we welcome back the sun

Placeholder while article actions load

* Coastal flooding warning for the Tidal Potomac in the District until 8 p.m. for one to two feet of shoreline inundation around high tide * Today’s daily digit Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: Cooler than normal but, with the sun shining brightly, can’t complain.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 65.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 39-46.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-70.

Forecast in detail

Cloudy skies have dominated since the middle of last week but the sun makes a glorious return today. We’ll see plenty of it through the middle of this week before the same storm system responsible for the rain Friday and Saturday makes a U-turn, bringing back some clouds and showers late in the week and into the weekend. When it visits us for a second time, however, it will be weakening and temperatures should be considerably warmer.

Today (Monday): It’s a cool start to be sure with even some 30s in our colder areas. But the early May sun is strong so, even with a cooler-than-normal air mass overhead, highs should reach the mid-60s. Winds are light from the northeast, around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, and we hang on to a bit of an overnight chill. Lows range from near 40 in our colder spots to the mid- to upper 40s downtown. Light winds from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s the first in a series of spectacular days. We’ll have mostly sunny skies, light breezes from the north (5 to 10 mph) and highs from 65 to 70. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Like the previous two nights, the clear skies and chilly air mass (for the time of year) allow for a cool, crisp night. Lows range from near 40 in our colder spots to the upper 40s downtown. Nearly calm winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday is a second straight magnificent day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Moisture and cloud cover return some on Thursday and Friday as the coastal weather system from last Friday and Saturday drifts back toward the Southeast coast. It’s still unclear how much influence it will have, but we’ll call for partly cloudy skies both days and can’t rule out a shower or two, especially Friday. (Clouds and rain chances will tend to increase more to our south). Highs will depend on cloud cover, but 70 to 75 seems most probable Thursday and close to the mid-70s on Friday. Lows both mornings should be in the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Low-Medium

We should continue to trend warmer over the weekend but the wild card will be the decaying storm system in our vicinity. It will probably generate some cloud cover and maybe a couple showers and thundershowers, especially Saturday. Highs on Saturday should reach the mid- to upper 70s, warming to maybe near 80 on Sunday. Lows should mostly be in the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

