PM Update: Sunshine and 70s again Wednesday

* Coastal flood warning in Washington until 6 p.m. Wednesday, for tides two and a half to three feet above normal * We’ve clawed our way back to temperatures that are near normal. Since we’re in the heart of spring’s “Nice Day season,” that’s some good news. Washington’s high for today is at least 73, compared with an average of 75. That’s the story around the region. It’s a similar tale Wednesday.

Through tonight: It’s a mostly clear and pleasant evening, with temperatures dropping into and through the 60s around sunset. Lows range from the mid-40s to low 50s, under continued mostly clear skies. Winds are from the north around 5 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunshine dominates once again, with probably more clouds than in the last two days, which had basically no clouds. Highs should make at least the low 70s, with some mid-70s possibly intermixed. Winds are from the north around 10 mph, with gusts around 20 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 543.45 grains/cubic meter. Grass pollen is also high at 23.96 grains per cubic meter.

Mega boom: NASA has found that the massive Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano affected more than Earth with its shock wave. Space felt the explosion as well.

When the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted in January 2022, it affected the world... and space.



Hurricane-speed winds and unusual electric currents formed in the ionosphere. https://t.co/VviDIFbFay



📷: NASA, NOAA, NESDIS pic.twitter.com/9jwLMvy1bT — NASA (@NASA) May 10, 2022

