D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and mild the next two days, but showers later in the week

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: If it weren’t for the pollen, I’d be all in; still the mild sunshine is mighty fine, so give it a nine. Express forecast Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 68 to 72.

Tonight: Clear and calmer. Lows: 45 to 49.

Tomorrow: Sunshine dominates, breezy. Highs: 69 to 73. Forecast in detail Take a moment to pay homage to Mother Nature, because mild temperatures are with us all week long. If you want to complain, last weekend’s storm comes back again just in time for the weekend, but luckily it will only be a shadow of itself this time. Showers are relatively few and are unable to slow our gradual warming trend.

Today (Tuesday): Clouds are a rarity with splendidly sunny skies featured. Breezes from the northeast occasionally gust to 20 mph, just enough to stir up some fresh pollen. Highs are in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Stars are on full display all night and north winds are light. Lows slip to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunshine remains in full control and highs are mainly in the low 70s. Northeast winds are mainly light with just an occasional gust. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies hold through the night with very light breezes. Lows dip into the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High

The storm that has been parked between us and Bermuda starts to drift back toward the Carolinas on Thursday. This leads to clouds streaming back into the area, but it should at least stay dry. Highs are in the low to mid-70s, while overnight lows are in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

By Friday and Saturday, enough moisture is feeding into the area to set off scattered showers and keep skies mostly cloudy, but it shouldn’t be a washout. Highs should still reach the mid-70s with lows mainly in the low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday could see more breaks of sun and much more limited showers if the system continues to disintegrate. Highs warm to the mid- to upper 70s if all goes as planned. Confidence: Low-Medium

