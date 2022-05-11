D.C.-area forecast: Still nice through tomorrow despite increasing clouds

Placeholder while article actions load

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Pretty nice but not as beautiful as the past two days. In fact, from D.C. and I-95 to the east, we could see more clouds than sun by afternoon. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, comfortably mild. Highs: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tonight: A fairly nice evening, partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: Low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, a bit more humid. Highs: Near 70. Forecast in detail If only we could swap the past two days for the weekend. We’ve got another nice one today, even though some of us start to see more in the way of clouds, and tomorrow isn’t bad either. Friday starts a more unsettled stretch, as this past weekend’s storm system makes another run at us after stalling out off the coast this week, with shower and storm chances Friday through Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): Not quite the wall-to-wall, brilliant blue skies of the past couple of days. And in fact, areas from around D.C. and I-95 to the east may see more clouds than sun by afternoon. But we’re still comfortably mild with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s (east) to mid-70s (west); right around 70 to the low 70s in and around the Beltway. A bit of a breeze from the northeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Another fairly nice evening to be out and about as temperatures drop back into the 60s. Overnight lows settle in the low to mid-50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Not as nice as the previous few days, but still not bad. The main difference is partly to mostly cloudy skies. The air isn’t quite as dry, either, as dew points rise into the 50s (that’s still decently comfortable). Highs should top out near 70 with a light wind from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies turn mostly cloudy as the air mass continues to moisten. Could see an isolated evening shower, with a few showers possible overnight. Lows dip to the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday features cloudy skies with the chance of a few scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs should get to the low to mid-70s with more noticeable humidity. A few scattered showers remain possible Friday night with mild lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

With low pressure stalled overhead, Saturday brings a better chance of occasional steadier showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm as well. Skies continue mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible Saturday night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday could start off drier with partial sunshine. That leads to what looks like a very warm and somewhat humid day with highs approaching or surpassing 80 degrees, and the potential for a few afternoon-into-evening showers and thunderstorms. Confidence: Low-Medium

