D.C.-area forecast: Still nice through tomorrow despite increasing clouds

Today (Wednesday): Not quite the wall-to-wall, brilliant blue skies of the past couple of days. And in fact, areas from around D.C. and I-95 to the east may see more clouds than sun by afternoon. But we’re still comfortably mild with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s (east) to mid-70s (west); right around 70 to the low 70s in and around the Beltway. A bit of a breeze from the northeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Another fairly nice evening to be out and about as temperatures drop back into the 60s. Overnight lows settle in the low to mid-50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...
Tomorrow (Thursday): Not as nice as the previous few days, but still not bad. The main difference is partly to mostly cloudy skies. The air isn’t quite as dry, either, as dew points rise into the 50s (that’s still decently comfortable). Highs should top out near 70 with a light wind from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies turn mostly cloudy as the air mass continues to moisten. Could see an isolated evening shower, with a few showers possible overnight. Lows dip to the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Friday features cloudy skies with the chance of a few scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs should get to the low to mid-70s with more noticeable humidity. A few scattered showers remain possible Friday night with mild lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium
With low pressure stalled overhead, Saturday brings a better chance of occasional steadier showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm as well. Skies continue mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible Saturday night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Sunday could start off drier with partial sunshine. That leads to what looks like a very warm and somewhat humid day with highs approaching or surpassing 80 degrees, and the potential for a few afternoon-into-evening showers and thunderstorms. Confidence: Low-Medium