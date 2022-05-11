PM Update: Cloudier but still pleasant through Thursday

Placeholder while article actions load

While we saw increased cloudiness compared with recent days, temperatures still managed to get into the low 70s in most spots this afternoon, not too far below normal for the date. Winds continued to gust near 30 mph at times, offering a slight chill in the shade, perhaps. More pleasant conditions are on tap through Thursday, just with more clouds overhead.

Through tonight: It will be another delightful evening to be out and about. Clouds will increase through the night, with lows mostly in the mid-50s. Winds will blow from the north-northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Clouds will be widespread, and breaks few. Despite that, highs will be near 70. Winds will be out of the north-northeast around 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 435.78 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is high at 20.45 grains per cubic meter.

Looming heat? There are some signals it could be hot in about 10 days. It’s a bit far out for much confidence, and the numbers below from the GFS model should not be taken verbatim, but it is a reminder we’re probably going to see our first 90-degree day before too long. The average first date for a 90 in our current climate is May 16. Last year’s first came on May 20, when it hit 93.

