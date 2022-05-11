North Carolina beach homes collapse from lumbering coastal storm

Placeholder while article actions load

Two oceanfront homes on the North Carolina Outer Banks were lost to the sea Tuesday from the same storm that unleashed tornadoes in Texas and Oklahoma, as well as flooding in the Mid-South and Mid-Atlantic, over the past week. The storm is set to reverse course and move inland over the Southeast and dissipate this weekend, but it will continue to batter the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts for another day.

The slow-moving storm is not particularly intense, but its relentless pounding at the shore — combined with the effects of sea-level rise — is causing serious damage in a zone prone to the effects of human-caused climate change.

The two homes on Ocean Drive (NC 12) on Cape Hatteras succumbed to the sea after days of battering from the coastal storm, the National Park Service confirmed. Water levels have exceeded flood stage at high tide since Sunday, when an offshore buoy measured waves as high as 16 feet.

Overwash and sand closed parts of Ocean Drive and its adjacent beach Tuesday, which remained off-limits Wednesday morning. “The overnight high tide was not kind to our efforts to reopen the road,” wrote the N.C. Department of Transportation in a Facebook update Wednesday.

NC12 remains CLOSED between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe. The last high tide brought more overwash and sand to the road at the Pea Island Visitor Center and the S-Curves. Our crews are out working now, but it's too early to tell if we will be able to reopen to traffic today. pic.twitter.com/uOtq14AW2r — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) May 11, 2022

The two homes lost Tuesday are among three destroyed by the ocean so far this year; another home on Ocean Drive collapsed Feb. 9.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” David Hallac, superintendent of the National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in a news release.

Hallac added that his agency has “recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

At a public meeting in February, officials said that as many as 11 homes could soon collapse in the area, the Island Free Press reported, counting the two that were destroyed Tuesday.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) has confirmed that an unoccupied house at 24265 Ocean Drive, Rodanthe, N.C. collapsed this afternoon. This is the second unoccupied house collapse of the day at the Seashore. Read more: https://t.co/ZPUiklQAWA pic.twitter.com/OMoPNCpbzk — Cape Hatteras National Seashore (@CapeHatterasNPS) May 10, 2022

Sea levels along the North Carolina Outer Banks have risen by around a foot over the past century, placing more homes in peril. Water levels from this storm do not even rank among the top 10 highest on record, showing the risk that even a weaker though long-lasting storm can have on coastal property due to sea level rise.

Due to the ongoing storm, a coastal flood warning and high surf advisory remain in effect for Hatteras Island and the northern Outer Banks until Thursday morning for up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation near vulnerable dune structures, while large breaking waves could reach 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone.

“Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated,” the warning states.

Surf conditions are forecast to ease after Thursday, as the storm moves south and heads inland — the opposite direction storms typically progress.

This pesky low that's been hanging around the last few days makes its closest pass to us tonight before it finally sinks south.



Conditions improve tomorrow before we enter a wetter pattern (that will hopefully bring some much needed rain) to end the week pic.twitter.com/8AVfIZb25M — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) May 11, 2022

A weird, wild storm

So much about this storm has been weird, or at least wild.

It began its reign of terror a week ago, unleashing nine tornadoes in Texas and Oklahoma, several of them destructive. One twister nearly completed a 360-degree loop about 45 miles east-southeast of Oklahoma City, astonishing forecasters.

It also unloaded nearly 10 inches of rain in parts of eastern Oklahoma, causing serious flooding, which extended into parts of southeast Kansas, southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Dozens of people were rescued in high water.

When the storm lumbered through the Southeast on Friday, the Weather Service received more than 300 reports of severe weather, including 16 tornadoes in five states. Severe flash flooding inundated portions of southwest West Virginia. Cabell County, home to Huntington and where a man died after being swept away by high waters, was among the hardest-hit areas. Gov. Jim Justice (R) declared a state of emergency for Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties.

The system morphed into a coastal storm as it moved off the Mid-Atlantic over the weekend. Its heavy rainfall flooded several waterways in the Washington area, including parts of the Potomac River.

Heavy rain in early May pushed the Potomac River near Great Falls to minor flood stage. (Video: Courtesy Kevin Ambrose)

It battered the coast of New Jersey, causing serious beach erosion. Its winds were comparable to Hurricane Sandy in some areas, wrote Joe Martucci, meteorologist for the Press of Atlantic City. Winds gusted as high as 61 mph at Atlantic City’s airport. One building under construction near Stone Harbor collapsed Saturday amid the strong winds, he reported.

Day 4 of the coastal low off of the east coast. More wind and erosion in #StoneHarborNJ pic.twitter.com/xBWXetY5R6 — Zeke Orzech (@Zeke_O) May 10, 2022

Offshore, the wind and waves made for a turbulent voyage for passengers aboard Royal Carribean’s Oasis of the Seas, which sailed through the storm.

In this shocking video, waves are crashing high up on @RoyalCaribbean's #OasisOfTheSeas which is sailing right through a Storm Warning-warned potent coastal storm off the Jersey Shore right now. Brenda tells us she's getting splashed by waves on deck 7 of the giant ship. #NJwx pic.twitter.com/gL99EZgjct — the Weatherboy (@theWeatherboy) May 8, 2022

When the storm makes its curtain call in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic on Friday and Saturday, it will be a shell of its former shelf — much weaker than one week before. Still, it will generate clouds and showers, compromising what otherwise would have been a stellar spring weekend.

The storm has taken such an unusual path because it evolved into what’s known as a “cutoff low,” divorced from the west-to-east steering currents of the jet stream. Since Saturday, there’s been little to guide its motion, but a heat dome building to its northwest will put it inland over the next few days.

