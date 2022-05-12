PM Update: Occasional showers through Friday

Placeholder while article actions load

Through tonight: Scattered light showers will continue this evening and at times through the night. Temperatures will dip to around 60 or into the low 60s for lows. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 mph to 10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): We will be in a similar pattern through Friday as periodic showers blow by. Most activity will be light and relatively quick, but a few storms could form in the afternoon. Highs will be near 70 or into the low 70s. Winds will be from the east around 5 mph to 10 mph.

Advertisement

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 352.72 grains per cubic meter. Grass pollen is high at 30.67 grains.

There’s dry. Then there’s really dry. In the midst of wildfires in the region, Santa Rosa, N.M., recorded a temperature of 83 with a dew point of -22 Thursday afternoon. That 105-degree “dew point depression” led to 1 percent relative humidity.

We stand corrected. Latest observation (2015Z) at Santa Rosa, NM is 83/-22 F. A 105 degree dewpoint depression and 1% relative humidity. Literally as dry as physically possible. #nmwx #nmfire — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) May 12, 2022

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article