D.C.-area forecast: Mainly dry today before shower chances increase Friday into the weekend

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Temperatures are mild in springlike style. Despite clouds galore, rain chances are poor. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible late. Highs: 68 to 72.

Tonight: Scattered showers possible, light breeze. Lows: 58 to 62.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with showers likely, possible t-storm late. Highs: 69 to 73. Forecast in detail Clouds build back into the area today, before an ever present shower risk develops Friday through the weekend. But there are going to be plenty of dry periods, so don’t give up on some outdoor time, just choose wisely! Temperatures are mild; in fact, almost warm by Sunday.

Today (Thursday): There could be a glimpse of sun at times, but clouds dominate. There is only a slight risk of a shower or sprinkle, mainly this afternoon. Northeast breezes are generally light and temperatures are mild with a high around 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds remain in place, and the chance of a shower or two becomes more likely later in the night. East winds are light and lows are around 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds continue to move across the area with a few showers in tow. There is even a slight chance of a late-day thundershower. Winds remain light from the east with highs mainly in the lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Overcast skies are capable of a few showers with an isolated evening thunderstorm possible. Lows only slip to the lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

By now you could probably guess Saturday is mainly cloudy with scattered showers and an afternoon/evening thunderstorm possible. Highs are mainly in the mid-70s, with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday could see a few more breaks in the clouds, and shower and thunderstorm chances should hold off until afternoon. This allows highs to warm to the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity is noticeable but quite moderate. Into the nighttime hours, it may be hard to get a view of the lunar eclipse with all the clouds and lingering showers. Expect lows in the lower 60s. Confidence: Medium

A cool front approaches on Monday and is likely to set off afternoon showers/thunderstorms. Highs reach the low to mid-80s, hinting at the summer to come! Confidence: Medium

