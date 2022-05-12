Hurricane-force winds, dust storm blast South Dakota, Minnesota

Placeholder while article actions load

A violent complex of storms roared through the Upper Midwest Thursday evening, unleashing destructive wind gusts over 100 mph while stirring up a towering wall of dust. The Weather Service received more than 200 reports of damaging winds from Kansas to Wisconsin — but the most severe damage focused in a corridor from eastern Nebraska into southwest Minnesota, including eastern South Dakota and northwest Iowa. Significant structural damage was reported in this zone and about 70,000 people were without power Thursday evening.

The dust cloud swept up by the storm produced scenes reminiscent of the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. Technically called a “haboob,” it swallowed entire communities as the storm complex, racing northeast at breakneck speeds of 65 to 85 mph, turned day into night.

Producing widespread damage along an extensive path, the storm complex met the criteria of a derecho — the meteorological term for an arcing, fast-moving line of violent storms whose damage can be a comparable to a hurricane.

The evening’s most extreme wind gust — 107 mph — was clocked in Hutchinson County, S.D., which is about 50 miles west of Sioux Falls.

This evening, a very destructive derecho is tearing across the Central US, bringing hurricane-force winds gusts over 100 mph, blinding haboobs, and even tornadoes. #IAwx #NEwx #SDwx #MNwx pic.twitter.com/piVsGEJoeS — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) May 13, 2022

Other top gusts included:

102 mph in Deuel County, S.D.

97 mph in Madison, S.D.

96 mph in Wentworth, S.D.

94 mph in Madison, Minn.

90 mph in Huron, S.D.

89 mph in Ord, Neb.

80 mph in Artichoke, Minn.

79 mph in Graceville, Minn.

75 mph in Canby, Minn.

As of 9:30 p.m. Eastern time, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center had received more than 40 reports of winds gusting over 74 mph and 58 reports of large hail.

The Weather Service also issued numerous tornado warnings due to small areas of rotation embedded within the bowing storm complex. Just two twisters had been confirmed through 9:30 p.m. — one of which damaged two homes and the north side of a school in Castlewood, S.D., which is about 80 miles north of Sioux Falls.

Incredible satellite imagery of this evening's destructive derecho charging across the Northern Plains. pic.twitter.com/VZqaCyp8BU — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) May 13, 2022

Reports to the Weather Service indicated that the derecho’s high winds uprooted trees, downed wires, flattened fences, blew off shingles and even peeled off entire roofs in some instances. Numerous sheds and barns were destroyed.

The Weather Service also received multiple reports of tractor trailers blown over; in Holt County, Neb., one person was injured.

Grain bin blown over at the intersection of highway 14 and raod 5. @NWSHastings pic.twitter.com/T5O61JIvlE — Hastings Severe Weather (@HastingsSevere) May 12, 2022

The Weather Service had highlighted the areas hardest hit declaring a level 4 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday morning and then issued a “particularly dangerous situation” severe thunderstorm watch in the afternoon, reserved for the most serious storm potential.

As the storms closed in, it issued dire warnings which triggered Wireless Emergency Alerts. The warnings called for winds of 80 to 100 mph as the storms bolted northeastward. In a warning for portions of west central Minnesota, the Weather Service office in the Twin cities wrote: “THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS,” noting they could produce 100 mph winds. “You are in a life-threatening situation,” the warning stated.

I-90 from Mitchell to Sioux Falls through 600 pm will see wind gusts of 80 to 100 mph, with the strongest gusts coming from a more southerly direction, making travel on I-90 VERY DANGEROUS DURING THIS TIME!! — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) May 12, 2022

The event was, in some ways, reminiscent of the Iowa derecho of August 2020, the most costly thunderstorm disaster in U.S. history.

The storm complex was fueled by a sprawling heat dome responsible for setting record highs from Texas to Maine. The hottest temperatures — relative to normal — focused in the Upper Midwest. The storms erupted as this hot air was met by much cooler air encroaching from the northwest.

As with the violent thunderstorm and tornado outbreaks in December, the intensity of this event raises questions about the possible role of human-caused climate change. The December outbreaks were similarly fueled by record-breaking temperatures which climate change makes more probable.

Dusty and stormy scenes

South Dakota

Front coming in! It got black as night 2 minutes later. #Kelowx #sdwx pic.twitter.com/p88tfMidst — Carl Eliason (@trapdoor1873) May 12, 2022

63 mph wind gust here at the office shortly after 4 pm, but many reports of 80+ mph across the region with significant structural damage and trees down!! Please let us know what happened in your area. pic.twitter.com/WlkOg1L2ED — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) May 13, 2022

Can’t get over these views of the storms that moved into Sioux Falls around 5:00 PM. #SDwx pic.twitter.com/RELDwkzECM — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) May 12, 2022

#sdnws looking west of Sioux Falls when things were almost here pic.twitter.com/Dx3iSktLj5 — Amy Odland 📚🚀🥳 (@Amy_Odland) May 12, 2022

Intimidating 𝗛𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗯 moving into Sioux Falls, South Dakota moments ago! Wind damage is now being reported within the city. ⛈⚠️



Video sent in by: Ross Olson#weather #siouxfalls #stormhour #sdwx pic.twitter.com/5nXNkDvMXY — Nash Rhodes (@NashWX) May 12, 2022

Not gonna lie that was pretty exhilarating and I'm still eating some dirt. I'm interested to see what wind speeds were across the area. #SDwx @NWSSiouxFalls @VinceWaelti @ryanhallyall @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/ipraXiL70R — Rayce Monahan (@raycemonahan) May 12, 2022

Nebraska

@NWSHastings I now know what it was like in the 30’s! Haboob rolling right through! pic.twitter.com/eaUtoBsXm9 — Grant Gabel (@coachgabel23) May 12, 2022

Minnesota

Iowa

Brian Mouw sent in this photo from Sheldon, #Iowa as the strong storm rolled in. #IAwx pic.twitter.com/hqbxAWevaL — Iowa Weather - ISCN (@IAStormChasing) May 12, 2022

Inside the derecho dust storm from NW Iowa. https://t.co/MaW3ILR1wt — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) May 13, 2022

