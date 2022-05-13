D.C.-area forecast: Mild today, and warmer this weekend despite clouds and rain chances

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 6/10: Slight humidity, with near average temperatures, is fairly comfortable. Raindrops may be hard to dodge at times. Luckily a small umbrella should be able to handle any brief shower or storm. Express forecast Today: All day shower chances. Highs: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Tonight: Shower or a storm possible. Lows: Low to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Showers and storms possible, mainly p.m. Highs: 74-78.

Sunday: Highest rain chances in afternoon. Highs: Low to mid-80s. Forecast in detail Occasional rain chances today, with perhaps a lull early to mid-afternoon, but no promises. Overall, rain amounts through this somewhat damp weekend shouldn’t amount to much, unless a thunderstorm happens to slowly move a downpour over you. We may clear a bit Sunday and Monday, helping to boost temperatures as well.

Today (Friday): Showers are possible almost anytime. By mid-afternoon thunderstorms become possible, too. Clouds may only yield a few peeks of sunshine. That said, it’s hardly an all-day rain or even much of a bother most of the time. Slightly sticky high temperatures top out in a near 70 to mid-70s range. A couple east-northeast wind gusts near 20 mph are possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mainly overcast skies may still bring us some showers and even a thunderstorm, especially in the evening. With dew points approaching the mid-60s in some spots, we may feel humid and only get down into the low to mid-60s for low temperatures. Easterly breezes slacken through the night, mainly staying below 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds may break for a few more peeks of sunshine compared to today. Showers and storms are again possible, especially in the afternoon. High temperatures should generally aim for the 74-78 degree range. East and southeast breezes are fairly light, around 5 mph, but could gust once or twice around 15 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers or a storm may pass, particularly early. Skies are mostly cloudy and patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Clouds begin to break up a bit, helping boost high temperatures toward the 80-degree mark if not into the mid-80s. Hit-or-miss shower and storm chances are highest during the afternoon hours. With dew points approaching the mid-60s in some locations, you’ll probably start noticing the uptick in humidity. Starting to feel like summer? Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Scattered showers and storms may pass through in the evening. We may see some clearing between and after any brief periods of rain. Fingers crossed this allows some viewing of the lunar eclipse. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

We have a slight chance of seeing strong storms on Monday as a cold front approaches during the afternoon and evening hours. Juicy air (dew points above 60 degrees) and sufficient warmth may help bubble up some heavier rain and gusty winds. We’ll keep an eye on this and give greater specifics, if they develop, as we get closer. High temperatures are more uncertain than usual, depending on the timing of the cold front. We may halt in the mid-70s or get as steamy as mid-80s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunshine returns Tuesday with high temperatures currently eyeing the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. Drier air with dew points in the 40s should feel quite refreshing. Confidence: Medium

