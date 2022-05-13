PM Update: Periodic showers or storms this weekend, and patchy fog tonight

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Although the day ended up largely cloudy, a moderately warm air mass still gave us temperatures fairly close to normal. Highs mostly made the low 70s, with a few mid-70s mixed in. You probably also noticed the mugginess. It helped lead to some drizzle this morning, and we might see that develop again tonight as some fog tries to form. Temperatures warm further and storm odds increase a bit this weekend.

Through tonight: Showers will try to swing in from the southeast this evening, but any that make it here shouldn’t last too long. After that, hit-or-miss showers will remain possible overnight. Any rain can be briefly moderate to heavy, with overnight totals mainly in a 0.10-to-0.25-inch range, where rain is consistent. We’ll see a lot of clouds and possibly some fog from late night into early morning. Temperatures will settle around the low 60s for lows. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We could see a passing shower at any time, plus some morning drizzle, but odds of showers and storms are best late in the day. Like today, sunshine will be pretty limited, with skies generally favoring mostly cloudy conditions. Afternoon readings should get to the mid-70s or so for highs. Winds will blow from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: There might be some early morning fog and drizzle. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with some extended sunnier moments likely. Showers and storms will become likely in the afternoon into evening. Some storms could be strong. It will feel summerlike, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s for highs and dew points in the 60s. Winds will blow from the south and southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: The most recent pollen count was incomplete thanks to rain. Tree pollen was high at 90.1 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen was moderate/high.

