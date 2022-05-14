D.C.-area forecast: Scattered showers and storms this weekend, plus it’s muggy

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: Not too different from Friday, plus a bit warmer. Hopefully I'm not jinxing things by bumping the digit by one. 🤞 Express forecast Today: Occasional showers or storms. Highs: Mid-70s.

Tonight: Shower or storm chance, focused on evening. Lows: Low to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. PM shower and storm chance. Highs: Low 80s. Forecast in detail We’re still dealing with the pesky storm system that’s been floating around near the East Coast for more than a week. Its influence isn’t huge, but it keeps the humidity on the high side for mid-May and also keeps a chance of showers and storms going for now. We’ll need to wait for a cold front to move this way early week. It’ll help kick the lumbering low pressure out of here, with some thunderstorms in the process.

Today (Saturday): A lot like yesterday, we see a good deal of cloudiness. Some sunnier moments are also likely. Occasional scattered showers may dot the landscape, and that could include a storm or two late in the day. Highs are mainly in the mid-70s. Winds are from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A chance of showers and storms persists into the evening, tending to wane with sunset. Other than that, mostly cloudy with some patchy fog possible late. Lows are mainly in the low and mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): We turn up the heat a notch to close out the weekend. I think we also see more sun than today or yesterday. Any sun helps temperatures rise into the low 80s most spots. Maybe mid-80s if we get enough sun. The rays go to work with moisture to bubble some clouds into afternoon showers and storms, as well. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers or storms could persist through the evening. Overnight, it’s muggy and mild. Lows range from near 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Still out ahead of the front Monday, it’ll be a sultry one. Some breaks in the clouds seem likely through the midday. This only adds to the fuel for some late-day storms. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with wind damage the main risk outside lightning and heavy rain. High temperatures are at least in the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium

Tuesday’s looking great from here. Sunshine could be wall-to-wall behind the front. Temperatures and humidity are back down, as well. Temperatures should shoot for the mid- or upper 70s. Confidence: Medium

