D.C.-area forecast: Warm and humid with afternoon storm chances today and tomorrow

Placeholder while article actions load

Express forecast

Today: Early fog, becoming partly sunny, scattered p.m. storms. Highs: Near 80 to low 80s.

Tonight: Chance of evening storms, mostly cloudy. Lows: Low to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly sunny, severe p.m. storms possible. Highs: Near 80 to mid-80s.

Forecast in detail

The DMV managed to escape significant storm activity yesterday. But a warm and humid Sunday brings another chance of storms later this afternoon into the evening. Tomorrow is fairly similar to today, except that some late-day storms could turn severe. Sunshine and lower humidity prevail as we get into the middle of the week.

Today (Sunday): Morning fog and clouds give way to partly sunny skies by late morning into afternoon. It’s warm and humid with a light wind from the south, afternoon highs near 80 to the low 80s, and dew points in the mid-60s. A line of scattered showers and storms is likely to move through from west to east approximately 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Some storms could produce briefly heavy rain and gusty winds, but it shouldn’t rain for much more than an hour or so at any given location. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: That line of scattered showers and storms may still be working its way through eastern parts of the area until around 9 p.m., although it may be weakening as it does. Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight with muggy lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Monday): Skies should turn partly sunny after a foggy start, as temperatures head for afternoon highs near 80 to the mid-80s. Winds kick up from the south and southwest later in the day. An approaching cold front and the heating of the day could trigger one or two lines of showers and storms during the midafternoon into early evening. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and hail. Stay tuned for more details. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Storms should quickly exit the area to the south and east by mid-evening, followed by clearing skies, lower humidity, and overnight lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Expect pleasant, seasonable conditions to return on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. It will feel less humid as a drier wind comes from the west behind Monday’s cold front. Tuesday night lows fall back into the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday also looks mainly dry and nice with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Clouds could increase later in day, with a chance of showers by Wednesday night. Confidence: Medium-High

Although several days away, late week into next weekend could feature a big warm-up, with 90 degrees possible. More to come!

Dan Stillman contributed to this forecast.

GiftOutline Gift Article