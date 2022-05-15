PM Update: Showers this evening. Severe storms possible on Monday.

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors We’ve got some rather eventful weather to get through over the next 24 hours. A strong cold front is slowly progressing toward our region and is poised to kick off thunderstorm activity this evening and especially tomorrow afternoon. For this evening, most storms that develop will feature pulses of thunder, heavy rain and some gusty winds. Monday’s storms, however, have a much higher probability of being stronger and reaching the severe-level threshold.

Through tonight: Skies will remain mostly sunny for the remainder of the afternoon with some rather warm and humid conditions. A line of showers and storms will probably move through the area after 6 p.m. Heavy rain will be the biggest threat, with some isolated rumbles of thunder as well. Showers should end before midnight. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and humid conditions overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s, with similar dew-point values.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Patchy fog will linger in the morning hours, with some isolated showers possible as well. Remaining warm, humid and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. A strong line of storms will move through the region in the early afternoon. Some of these storms are likely to become severe, increasing the chances of impactful strong winds, heavy rain and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, either. Storms clear the area tomorrow evening, leaving mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s tomorrow night.

See Molly Robey’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article