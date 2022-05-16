PM Update: With storms gone, a pleasant night and beautiful Tuesday

Placeholder while article actions load

Despite lots of morning clouds and some showers, temperatures rose to around 80 degrees for highs this afternoon. That helped spark late-day storms that targeted the immediate area, with the worst focused mainly just south of D.C. Those storms are moving to the east and a cold front is slipping through, so rain odds rapidly dwindle and beautiful weather takes over.

Through tonight: We clear out as storms move east this evening and showers end over the next hour or so. It’ll be mainly clear overnight, although there could be another passing shower late. Lows are in the mid- and upper 50s. With humidity coming down and a breeze remaining, we should remain fog-free. Those winds blow from the west around 5 to 10 mph, with higher gusts.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It looks like a winner. Sunshine is close to wall-to-wall, and temperatures are warm. The main downside is a gusty northwest wind. Highs are in the 70s to around 80. Winds blow around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts around 30 mph.

See Jason Samenow's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 187.22 grains per cubic meter. It should generally be on the decline now. Grass pollen and mold spores are both high.

