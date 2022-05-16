D.C.-area forecast: Severe storm threat today, amazing Tuesday, late week heat blast

Today (Monday): We should manage some sunshine this morning as temperatures rise into the 70s. You’ll notice some humidity (dew points near 65) that, along with afternoon temperatures above 80 degrees, helps fuel afternoon showers and storms. Some of the storms could be intense with damaging winds, hail and perhaps an isolated tornado. We could see two waves of storms, the first passing between about 2 and 5 p.m. Confidence: Medium
Programming note: We’ll post a separate, detailed briefing on the storm potential by late morning.
Tonight: A second wave of storms could pass during the early evening hours (between 5 and 8 p.m.), probably less intense than the first, but should be gone by sunset. Skies gradually clear overnight with cooler lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): A magnificent day. We’ll have sunshine, low humidity and a refreshing breeze as high temperatures reach the mid-70s. Those winds are from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with some gusts over 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A really nice night if a bit chilly. Under clear skies, temperatures fall to 50 to 55 in the city and 45 to 50 in our cooler areas. Breezes are light form the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday is a second straight spectacular day with sunshine, low humidity and highs 70 to 75. Increasing clouds Wednesday night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a warm front approaches. Lows range from 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium-High
It turns warmer and more humid on Thursday as the warm front crosses the area. Showers and storms are possible as the warm front passes, but it’s not an all-day washout. Skies are variably cloudy with highs near 80. Partly cloudy and muggy Thursday night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium
Friday and Saturday are the two hottest days of the week and year so far. Highs both days could well eclipse 90, and it’s somewhat humid, too. Lows on Friday night may only be around 70 or even a little higher downtown. However, a cold front approaching late Saturday could set off some late-day storms, and it draws in some cooler air at night with lows closer to 60. Confidence: Medium
Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend, with partly sunny skies, lower humidity and highs near 80. Confidence: Medium