D.C.-area forecast: Severe storm threat today, amazing Tuesday, late week heat blast

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 4/10: Not a bad morning, but the afternoon storm threat spoils the day. Express forecast Today: Muggy with afternoon storms. Highs: 79 to 84.

Tonight: Gradual clearing. Lows: 52 to 57.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, delightful. Highs: 73 to 77. Forecast in detail Today is the most turbulent day of the week thanks to a strong cold front that has the potential to trigger strong to severe thunderstorms. Gorgeous weather follows in the front’s wake Tuesday and Wednesday before we transition to a hot, muggy air mass. By Friday and Saturday, the hottest weather of the year so far arrives with our first shots at hitting 90 degrees.

Today (Monday): We should manage some sunshine this morning as temperatures rise into the 70s. You’ll notice some humidity (dew points near 65) that, along with afternoon temperatures above 80 degrees, helps fuel afternoon showers and storms. Some of the storms could be intense with damaging winds, hail and perhaps an isolated tornado. We could see two waves of storms, the first passing between about 2 and 5 p.m. Confidence: Medium

Programming note: We’ll post a separate, detailed briefing on the storm potential by late morning.

Tonight: A second wave of storms could pass during the early evening hours (between 5 and 8 p.m.), probably less intense than the first, but should be gone by sunset. Skies gradually clear overnight with cooler lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A magnificent day. We’ll have sunshine, low humidity and a refreshing breeze as high temperatures reach the mid-70s. Those winds are from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with some gusts over 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A really nice night if a bit chilly. Under clear skies, temperatures fall to 50 to 55 in the city and 45 to 50 in our cooler areas. Breezes are light form the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday is a second straight spectacular day with sunshine, low humidity and highs 70 to 75. Increasing clouds Wednesday night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a warm front approaches. Lows range from 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium-High

It turns warmer and more humid on Thursday as the warm front crosses the area. Showers and storms are possible as the warm front passes, but it’s not an all-day washout. Skies are variably cloudy with highs near 80. Partly cloudy and muggy Thursday night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Friday and Saturday are the two hottest days of the week and year so far. Highs both days could well eclipse 90, and it’s somewhat humid, too. Lows on Friday night may only be around 70 or even a little higher downtown. However, a cold front approaching late Saturday could set off some late-day storms, and it draws in some cooler air at night with lows closer to 60. Confidence: Medium

Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend, with partly sunny skies, lower humidity and highs near 80. Confidence: Medium

