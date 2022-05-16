Possible severe storms to rumble through D.C. area this afternoon

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Muggy air spreading over the Washington area will be met by a strong cold front today, setting off strong to severe thunderstorms. Storms could erupt in the area between midafternoon and early evening before drier and cooler air arrives overnight. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Storm coverage could be hit or miss and they’ll probably be most numerous and intense near and northeast of Interstate 95.

“Damaging winds are the primary threat, but large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible as well,” writes the National Weather Service. “The best chance for severe storms will be between 2 PM and 7 PM. An isolated instance of flooding is also possible.”

The storms may come through in two rounds, the first between around 2 and 4 p.m. and the second between 4 and 7 p.m.

The Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has placed much of our region in a level 3 out of 5 “enhanced” risk zone. Computer models, however, do indicate areas north and northeast of the Washington and Baltimore may see more ingredients come together for widespread severe weather.

Storm threat at a glance

Overall storm coverage: Scattered (hit or miss), most numerous along and east of I-95

Storm time arrival:

Interstate 81: 1 to 3 p.m.

Germantown/Dulles/Warrenton: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 95 and Beltway area: 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Southern Maryland to Annapolis: 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Estimated arrival time is for first round of storms which may be widely scattered (hit or miss); possible second round of storms may follow within an hour or two. Storms may be most numerous along and east of I-95 for second round.

All clear: 6 p.m. west of Interstate 95; 7 p.m. Beltway area; 8 p.m. Annapolis to Southern Maryland

Hazards:

Significant (at least 4-in-10) chance of: Gusty winds (30 to 50 mph), downpours, lightning

Medium (1-in-3) chance of: Damaging winds (50 to 65 mph), small hail.

Small (1-in-10 or less) chance of: Brief tornado, large hail, destructive winds (over 65 mph), flooding.

Rainfall potential: Average 0.2 to 0.5 inches; locally amounts up to 1 inch or so possible.

Discussion

A potent combination of an intensifying surface low pressure zone and very strong jet stream pattern aloft has heightened the risk for multiple rounds of strong to severe storms this afternoon, broadly across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The weather map (shown below) for 2 p.m. illustrates that the DMV is located in the warm sector of the low pressure region, meaning winds from the south will intensify and usher in warm and humid air. This will help destabilize the atmosphere today. A cold front advances across our region late in the afternoon, helping to trigger clusters and lines of storms.

The jet stream configuration (below) highlights an unusually vigorous trough, or southward dip, in the core of the jet, which will also be intensifying through the afternoon. A belt of very strong winds from the west will overspread the area and strengthen our wind shear, the increase in wind speed and turning of winds with altitude. The “dynamic uplift” caused by the advancing trough will work in concert with an unstable air mass to generate scattered to widespread thunderstorms.

We think the storms will come in two waves, with the initial batch moving into our near-western suburbs as early as 2 p.m. There are indications in the morning model’s that this first line of storms may be better organized and more intense, north of the Mason Dixon line. There, a severe thunderstorm watch is already in place, and the Storm Prediction Center believes the risk of wind damage may be as high as 45 percent (within 25 miles of any location) — an unusually high value for the Northeast.

Our threat of damaging straight line wind is lower, at 30 percent, and the tornado threat is 5 percent. We may actually have a better shot at severe storms with the second wave, timed for 4 to 7 p.m. Model guidance suggests a line of intense cells will congeal right along I-95 in this time window. This will also buy the atmosphere a couple more hours to destabilize and for wind shear values to increase to even higher values.

However, the nature of storm cells in the second batch may be more scattered than widespread, and the most unstable air may lie over the Bay and further east. If storms from the first wave extend further south than the models suggest, then they may consume some of the energy building up for the second wave.

We were also socked in under a heavy overcast Monday morning, with showers already passing through. While this may break up a bit by early afternoon, the delay in the sun’s heating will reduce the time for the atmosphere to destabilize by several hours. Enough cold air moving in on winds aloft (associated with the trough), however, may compensate to some extent and keep the air moderately unstable.

We recommend staying weather-aware from 2 to 7 p.m. today. On radar, storms will organize into fast-moving, bowing line segments and clusters, with possibly a few embedded supercells or rotating thunderstorms.

