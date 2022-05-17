PM Update: Continued pleasant through Wednesday

Placeholder while article actions load

It was a pretty nice day despite some gusty winds. We also ended up with more cloudiness than anticipated, but it was mixed with plenty of sun. Like yesterday, high temperatures clipped 80. Unlike yesterday, humidity was absent. We’ll continue to see dry weather into Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Clouds dissipate with sunset, and skies are mainly clear overnight. Lows range from the upper 40s in the chilliest spots north and west to the mid-50s in the city. Winds out of the northwest diminish with time, gusting to 25 mph in the evening and 10 mph by dawn.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Early tends to favor sun and late may favor clouds. Temperatures reach the mid- and upper 70s for highs. Winds are turning to come from the south with time, blowing around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 276.68 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is high at 21.41 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are moderate/high.

90s: Ready or not, here it comes. The first 90-degree day(s) of the season are rapidly approaching. Based on current data, if we don’t hit it Friday, we almost certainly will on Saturday. As I mentioned a week ago, when this heat was first showing up on models, the average first 90 in the city is May 16. In 2021, the first was May 20. Fortunately, it’s a quick blast — for now.

